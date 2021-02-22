Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester United fielded a lad born in 2004.

It was another exciting weekend in the Premier League, with a historic derby win for Everton, Manchester City breaking more records and Declan Rice getting the band together.

Celtic also continued their slump in the Scottish Premiership and there was action in the SheBelieves Cup.

1. You can't win anything with kids

Manchester United came back from a scare to beat Newcastle 3-1 at home on Sunday. Despite a less-than-perfect performance, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was able to give a debut to 17-year-old Shola Shoretire, which prompted a lot of existential crises for fans in their mid-thirties.

2. Are Celtic on a break?

Probably best not to bring up breaks after that ill-fated team trip to Dubai, actually. Neil Lennon apologised to Celtic fans on Sunday after a 1-0 defeat to Ross County left them 18 points behind league leaders Rangers, with eight games to go.

3. Sloane goal

The US beat Brazil 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup yesterday and Rapinoe celebrated her goal with this tribute to team-mates Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, who recently announced the adoption of their daughter Sloane.

4. Flair player

Inter Milan enjoyed the bragging rights this weekend after beating their city rivals 3-0 to go four points clear at the top of Serie A. The Rossoneri seem to have found an unlikely fan in former WWE star Ric Flair. Can you imagine the dressing room vibe with him and Zlatan Ibrahimovic involved?

5. Running away with it

Manchester City are loving life on the road this season. After beating Arsenal 1-0 on Sunday, Pep Guardiola said he was surprised by his side's run of form, "when everyone in this world is suffering".

Meanwhile, Arsenal, like the rest of us, may be getting sick of staying home by now.

6. Stadium rockers

West Ham played another blinder set at the London Stadium on Sunday, going into fourth place, with a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, fans of Jose Mourinho may prefer his earlier material.

7. Singing the blues

Everton enjoyed a famous derby win on Saturday, beating Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since last millennium.

For Liverpool, it was one more loss in a historically bad run.

There was a goal for Liverpool this weekend - just not in the right continent.

That loss means they've now scored only one goal at home in 2021.

8. Reducing screen time

Everton's second goal came after a controversial penalty was awarded to Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Referee Chris Kavanagh spent less time looking at the VAR review screen than we do after accidentally clicking 'show balance' at a cash point.

9. Glasto memories

And, finally, imagine being able to go to Glastonbury this summer. Sigh.