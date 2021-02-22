Last updated on .From the section Irish

David Jeffrey says the Ballymena Showground pitch was unplayable on Friday night

Tuesday night's Premiership match between Ballymena United and Cliftonville will be played at Solitude rather than the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Ballymena said the game has been moved to the Reds' home after "consideration of the weather forecast".

The match between the sides on 2 March will now by played at the Showgrounds.

Ballymena's home match against Crusaders on Friday night was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and played at Seaview on Saturday instead.