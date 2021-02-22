Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Oldham Athletic have scored the third-highest amount of goals in League Two this season

Oldham Athletic boss Harry Kewell says the League Two club may have trouble keeping hold of their best players given their recent performances.

The Latics fought back to secure a 2-2 draw at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday despite playing with 10 men for much of the second half.

Dylan Bahamboula scored a long-range equaliser in the 78th minute as Oldham avoided a second straight defeat.

"They're playing very decent football," Kewell told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I think I'm going to have a problem with quite a few of my players.

"We are trying to play the right way, which is nice to see, but players have to understand, sometimes moving or going somewhere else isn't always the right thing to do.

"You play football where you enjoy it the most. I'm sure there will be one or two people that will come knocking."

Oldham are currently in 17th position in League Two despite scoring the third highest amount of goals in the division.

Kewell believes his side are close to matching their performances with positive results.

"We need to keep going and do it from the start to the end. We're not far away from putting in a good performance and backing that up with another," he added.

"Hopefully we can [go on to] produce a great performance."