Fleetwood were 10th in League One when Joey Barton left on 4 January

Bristol Rovers are set to name former Fleetwood boss Joey Barton as their new manager, reports BBC Points West.

The ex-Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley midfielder, 38, left Fleetwood last month after three seasons with the League One club.

Barton guided the Lancashire side to the play-offs last season.

Rovers sacked manager Paul Tisdale on 10 February and are two points above the League One drop zone after a run of just one win in their last 10 games.

Head of recruitment Tommy Widdrington has since taken temporary charge, winning his first game against Portsmouth before a 2-0 defeat at Gillingham on Saturday left them 19th in the table.