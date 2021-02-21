Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Livingston, Dundee United, Ross County, Aberdeen
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Steven Gerrard, whose Rangers side are 18 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, says injured duo James Tavernier and Kemar Roofe "will miss the next couple of weeks at least". (Sun)
On-loan Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie says it would be "amazing" to feature for Livingston in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against St Johnstone after returning to the starting line-up in the weekend draw with St Mirren. (Record)
Scott Sinclair says it's been "hard to watch" former club Celtic this season. (Sun)
Former assistant manager John Collins says Celtic have not coped with the pressure of Rangers' challenge this season. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Dundee United manager Micky Mellon rued missed chances from his side before they fell behind in Sunday's 4-1 defeat by Rangers. (Herald - subscription required)
Livingston manager David Martindale says a broken leg scuppering his chance of making the grade as a player at Rangers is his biggest regret in football. (Record)
Manager John Hughes says reproducing their match-winning display against Celtic is Ross County's key to Scottish Premiership survival. (Herald - subscription required)
Aberdeen matchwinner Callum Hendry says his father, former Scotland defender Colin, predicted he would score against Kilmarnock on Saturday. (Record)
Jamie Walker hopes Scottish Championship leaders Hearts can avoid limping towards the finishing line as they seek promotion back to the top flight. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Dundee midfielder Charlie Adam admits the games are "running out" as he urges the Dens Park side to get their promotion push back on track. (Courier - subscription required)
Bologna's Scottish defender Aaron Hickey was defended by the opposition manager after being sent off against Sassuolo. (Sun)