Steven Gerrard, whose Rangers side are 18 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, says injured duo James Tavernier and Kemar Roofe "will miss the next couple of weeks at least". (Sun) external-link

On-loan Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie says it would be "amazing" to feature for Livingston in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against St Johnstone after returning to the starting line-up in the weekend draw with St Mirren. (Record) external-link

Scott Sinclair says it's been "hard to watch" former club Celtic this season. (Sun) external-link

Former assistant manager John Collins says Celtic have not coped with the pressure of Rangers' challenge this season. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon rued missed chances from his side before they fell behind in Sunday's 4-1 defeat by Rangers. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale says a broken leg scuppering his chance of making the grade as a player at Rangers is his biggest regret in football. (Record) external-link

Manager John Hughes says reproducing their match-winning display against Celtic is Ross County's key to Scottish Premiership survival. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen matchwinner Callum Hendry says his father, former Scotland defender Colin, predicted he would score against Kilmarnock on Saturday. (Record) external-link

Jamie Walker hopes Scottish Championship leaders Hearts can avoid limping towards the finishing line as they seek promotion back to the top flight. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Dundee midfielder Charlie Adam admits the games are "running out" as he urges the Dens Park side to get their promotion push back on track. (Courier - subscription required) external-link