Everton v Southampton

TEAM NEWS
Everton pair Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Allan are both in contention to start, having been named as substitutes for the Merseyside derby last time out on their return from injury.
Yerry Mina and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are the only absentees.
Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a fractured ankle sustained against Leeds.
Takumi Minamino is out with a hamstring strain but could be fit within a week.
They join Kyle Walker-Peters, Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi on the sidelines.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Southampton are in a slump and this is a tough trip for them, even if Danny Ings does return to their team.
Tactically, Everton got things spot on against Liverpool and it was pretty much the perfect all-round performance.
Now they need to follow it up. That long-awaited win at Anfield means nothing if they don't follow it up with three points here.
Prediction: 2-0
Lawro's full predictions v Dot Major from electro-pop band London Grammar
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Everton are unbeaten in the past 15 league meetings at Goodison Park, winning 10 and drawing five.
- The away side has won just five of the previous 43 Premier League encounters.
- Southampton are looking to secure a first league double over the Toffees since the 1997-98 season.
Everton
- Everton have suffered three successive league defeats at home, their worst run since a seven-match streak in 1958.
- Carlo Ancelotti could lose four consecutive home league fixtures for the first time in his managerial career.
- Everton's most recent league win at Goodison Park was by 2-1 against Arsenal on 19 December.
- They scored 11 goals in their opening three home league matches but have managed just six in the subsequent nine fixtures.
- The Toffees have only won four of nine matches against the current bottom seven clubs (D1, L4).
- Everton have scored a league-high 10 headed goals this term, half of them by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Southampton
- Southampton have equalled their longest winless run of eight league matches under Ralph Hasenhuttl, only managing a solitary point in those games.
- Saints have taken just seven points from their past 13 games, having previously accrued 22 points from a possible 30.
- Hasenhuttl's side have lost four successive league away fixtures, conceding 17 goals in the process.
- They have won only two of nine matches against the current top seven clubs, one of which came versus Everton.
- Saints have dropped a league-high 18 points from winning positions.
- Danny Ings has contributed to seven goals in his nine league starts against Everton, scoring five and providing two assists.