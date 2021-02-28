Everton v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Oriol Romeu suffered a season-ending fractured ankle in Southampton's 3-0 loss at Leeds on Tuesday

TEAM NEWS

Everton pair Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Allan are both in contention to start, having been named as substitutes for the Merseyside derby last time out on their return from injury.

Yerry Mina and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are the only absentees.

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a fractured ankle sustained against Leeds.

Takumi Minamino is out with a hamstring strain but could be fit within a week.

They join Kyle Walker-Peters, Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton are in a slump and this is a tough trip for them, even if Danny Ings does return to their team.

Tactically, Everton got things spot on against Liverpool and it was pretty much the perfect all-round performance.

Now they need to follow it up. That long-awaited win at Anfield means nothing if they don't follow it up with three points here.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are unbeaten in the past 15 league meetings at Goodison Park, winning 10 and drawing five.

The away side has won just five of the previous 43 Premier League encounters.

Southampton are looking to secure a first league double over the Toffees since the 1997-98 season.

Everton

Everton have suffered three successive league defeats at home, their worst run since a seven-match streak in 1958.

Carlo Ancelotti could lose four consecutive home league fixtures for the first time in his managerial career.

Everton's most recent league win at Goodison Park was by 2-1 against Arsenal on 19 December.

They scored 11 goals in their opening three home league matches but have managed just six in the subsequent nine fixtures.

The Toffees have only won four of nine matches against the current bottom seven clubs (D1, L4).

Everton have scored a league-high 10 headed goals this term, half of them by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Southampton