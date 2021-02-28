Premier League
EvertonEverton20:00SouthamptonSouthampton
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton v Southampton

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu
Oriol Romeu suffered a season-ending fractured ankle in Southampton's 3-0 loss at Leeds on Tuesday

TEAM NEWS

Everton pair Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Allan are both in contention to start, having been named as substitutes for the Merseyside derby last time out on their return from injury.

Yerry Mina and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are the only absentees.

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a fractured ankle sustained against Leeds.

Takumi Minamino is out with a hamstring strain but could be fit within a week.

They join Kyle Walker-Peters, Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton are in a slump and this is a tough trip for them, even if Danny Ings does return to their team.

Tactically, Everton got things spot on against Liverpool and it was pretty much the perfect all-round performance.

Now they need to follow it up. That long-awaited win at Anfield means nothing if they don't follow it up with three points here.

Prediction: 2-0

Only four of Everton's 12 league victories this season have come at Goodison Park

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Everton are unbeaten in the past 15 league meetings at Goodison Park, winning 10 and drawing five.
  • The away side has won just five of the previous 43 Premier League encounters.
  • Southampton are looking to secure a first league double over the Toffees since the 1997-98 season.

Everton

  • Everton have suffered three successive league defeats at home, their worst run since a seven-match streak in 1958.
  • Carlo Ancelotti could lose four consecutive home league fixtures for the first time in his managerial career.
  • Everton's most recent league win at Goodison Park was by 2-1 against Arsenal on 19 December.
  • They scored 11 goals in their opening three home league matches but have managed just six in the subsequent nine fixtures.
  • The Toffees have only won four of nine matches against the current bottom seven clubs (D1, L4).
  • Everton have scored a league-high 10 headed goals this term, half of them by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Southampton

  • Southampton have equalled their longest winless run of eight league matches under Ralph Hasenhuttl, only managing a solitary point in those games.
  • Saints have taken just seven points from their past 13 games, having previously accrued 22 points from a possible 30.
  • Hasenhuttl's side have lost four successive league away fixtures, conceding 17 goals in the process.
  • They have won only two of nine matches against the current top seven clubs, one of which came versus Everton.
  • Saints have dropped a league-high 18 points from winning positions.
  • Danny Ings has contributed to seven goals in his nine league starts against Everton, scoring five and providing two assists.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City26195252163662
2Man Utd26148453322150
3Leicester26154745301549
4West Ham2613674031945
5Chelsea26128641251644
6Liverpool25117745341140
7Everton2412483733440
8Tottenham25116841271439
9Aston Villa24123938261239
10Arsenal26114113427737
11Leeds26112134344-135
12Wolves2697102733-634
13Crystal Palace2696112943-1433
14Southampton2586113143-1230
15Burnley2677121834-1628
16Brighton26511102633-726
17Newcastle2675142744-1726
18Fulham26411112132-1123
19West Brom2638152055-3517
20Sheff Utd2532201541-2611
View full Premier League table

