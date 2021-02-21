Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Monaco 2.
Monaco condemned Mauricio Pochettino to his second defeat as Paris St-Germain head coach with a shock win at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1.
Sofiane Diop opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute, heading home Ruben Aguilar's header back across goal from Kevin Volland's cross.
And Guillermo Maripan doubled the lead with a second-half side-footed finish after Ander Herrera failed to clear.
The hosts had just one shot on target as Monaco cantered to all three points.
- Kylian Mbappe hat-trick for PSG upstages Lionel Messi on his own turf
- Are Haaland and Mbappe better than Messi and Ronaldo?
In their first game since their impressive 4-1 win at Barcelona in the Champions League, PSG struggled to create clear-cut chances after Monaco's early opener.
Niko Kovac's side should have been 3-0 up on the hour mark as Volland headed wide when unmarked inside the six-yard box.
Despite dominating possession the champions tasted defeat for the fifth time in the league this season.
And the loss means they stay third, four points behind leaders Lille, who thrashed Lorient 4-1 on Sunday.
Kovac's Monaco are fourth, now just two points behind Pochettino's side.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 24Florenzi
- 5Marquinhos
- 3KimpembeBooked at 50mins
- 20Kurzawa
- 21HerreraSubstituted forVerrattiat 55'minutes
- 8ParedesBooked at 57minsSubstituted forDaniloat 73'minutes
- 27GueyeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRafinhaat 55'minutes
- 18Kean
- 9IcardiSubstituted forDraxlerat 73'minutes
- 7MbappéBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 6Verratti
- 12Rafinha
- 15Danilo
- 16Rico
- 22Diallo
- 23Draxler
- 25Bakker
- 34Simons
Monaco
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 40Lecomte
- 20Disasi
- 3Maripán
- 32Badiashile
- 26AguilarSubstituted forSidibéat 80'minutes
- 8TchouameniBooked at 15mins
- 22Fofana
- 12Caio Henrique
- 37DiopSubstituted forGolovinat 80'minutes
- 31VollandSubstituted forBallo-Toureat 90'minutes
- 9Ben YedderSubstituted forJoveticat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ballo-Toure
- 4Fàbregas
- 10Jovetic
- 17Golovin
- 27Diatta
- 29Sidibé
- 30Mannone
- 34Matsima
- 36Matazo
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Monaco 2.
Post update
Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco).
Booking
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Axel Disasi (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Fode Ballo-Toure replaces Kevin Volland.
Post update
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco).
Post update
Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Post update
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Aleksandr Golovin replaces Sofiane Diop.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Djibril Sidibé replaces Ruben Aguilar.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Presnel Kimpembe with a headed pass following a corner.