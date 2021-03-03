Stuart McCall starred for Rangers, Everton, Bradford City and Sheffield United, and when tasked with picking his dream XI he ensured all four clubs were represented.

The Scotland midfielder won a string of trophies with Rangers, promotion with Bradford, and was an FA Cup runner-up on Merseyside.

He reveals who made his team, and explains how a word in the ear of one man helped him become a Rangers and Scottish football legend.

Goalkeeper - Andy Goram

It's the one area I get stick from Everton fans. Neville Southall is the nearest to a 10 for a goalkeeper; I can't think of a fault, he was a colossus.

I never felt I would go on to play in front of a goalkeeper who was on a par, if not better, but I did in 'The Goalie' - Andy Goram. I would say he was the one world-class player at the time I played with him. He was unbeatable, he was incredible.

Defenders - Phil Jagielka, Richard Gough, Dave Watson, John Brown

Phil Jagielka came into the Sheffield United side at 18 at right-back and you could see his quality. He had pace, he had strength, he had really good knowledge of the game and I would say he was the one outstanding player I played with at Sheffield United.

Richard Gough would be captain without a doubt. He was a winner, he trained how he played, he led by example. Dave Watson, another leader, a fantastic guy, would put his head on his line, a real warhorse. Dave was a regular eight out of 10, a real role model, the first in the gym and the last out of training.

David Robertson played left-back at Rangers, but to get John Brown in the side I had to pick him at left-back. Again, talk about leadership qualities, if you needed someone to step up you had him. The back four are all men, all leaders, all people you want in the trenches with you.

Midfield - Brian Laudrup, Paul Gascoigne, Jorg Albertz, Peter Beagrie

Brian Laudrup has got to get in the team somewhere so I'll put him on the right. I remember his first Old Firm game. I was in the stand, and about 20 minutes in he'd done okay. But then either Tosh McKinlay or Tom Boyd went in for what was probably a 70-30 in Brian's favour, and he pulled back a bit. I went down at half-time and I just said to him, 'listen, you can't do that in Old Firm games'.

From then on he went to be an absolute world beater. Unbelievable ability. I used to think we had a good defence but in training he would just absolutely tear us to bits. That was an easy selection.

No surprises in Paul Gascoigne. The most generous person, never mind player. When he came to Rangers I said, 'you do your best work in the final third, I'll give you the ball, you do what you're good at' but he wanted to track back. He was as hard working as anyone aligned with unbelievable ability.

I had to get big Jorg Albertz in there. A really likeable person, Great left foot, scored some fantastic goals, and really good ability. He hit shots so quickly that goalkeepers couldn't get near it.

Peter Beagrie wouldn't forgive me if I didn't pick him. I played with him at Everton and Bradford. He was incredible, left and right foot, brilliant delivery. Graeme Sharp used to go mental at him because he would chop and chop and not play it in first time. But when it did come in, it came in with quality.

Forwards - Ally McCoist, Mark Hateley

The front two were an easy pick. I'd be a bit stupid not to pick Ally McCoist. A great finisher, but he scored in the big games - cup finals, for Scotland against Switzerland at Euro 96, just a goal machine.

Big Mark Hateley... terrific. Fantastic in the air and a great left foot. For probably 18 months with McCoist injured, Mark led the line almost on his own and he just carried Rangers. Strong, powerful, quick, just a really good centre forward. And one of the best headers in the game.