Romelu Lukaku is the first Inter player to score in four consecutive Milan derbies in Serie A since Benito Lorenzi in 1950

Lautaro Martinez's double helped Inter Milan to an impressive derby win over AC Milan as they opened up a four-point gap at the top of Serie A.

Martinez's early header laid the platform for a confident Inter display.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic twice went close levelling for Milan but the hosts were caught out chasing the game.

A fine team move saw Martinez tap in his second and Romelu Lukaku finished another incisive counter-attack with a low effort into the bottom corner.

While the normal raucous atmosphere that usually greets this fixture will have to wait until fans return to stadiums, supporters of both clubs lined the route to the ground, underlining the significance of the match.

This was the first time the sides had met while occupying the top two positions in Serie A since April 2011.

On that occasion AC Milan's 3-0 win helped them go on to win the Scudetto but having reversed that scoreline, Antonio Conte will now feel his Inter side are well placed to lift their first title since 2009-10.

It was an unhappy way for Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to mark his 200th Serie A appearance.

The 21-year-old, who is the youngest player to reach the milestone, beat the previous record set by Gianluigi Buffon by more than two years.

