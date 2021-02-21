Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan0Inter MilanInter Milan3

AC Milan 0-3 Inter Milan: Antonio Conte's side four points clear in Serie A

Romelu Lukaku scores
Romelu Lukaku is the first Inter player to score in four consecutive Milan derbies in Serie A since Benito Lorenzi in 1950

Lautaro Martinez's double helped Inter Milan to an impressive derby win over AC Milan as they opened up a four-point gap at the top of Serie A.

Martinez's early header laid the platform for a confident Inter display.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic twice went close levelling for Milan but the hosts were caught out chasing the game.

A fine team move saw Martinez tap in his second and Romelu Lukaku finished another incisive counter-attack with a low effort into the bottom corner.

While the normal raucous atmosphere that usually greets this fixture will have to wait until fans return to stadiums, supporters of both clubs lined the route to the ground, underlining the significance of the match.

This was the first time the sides had met while occupying the top two positions in Serie A since April 2011.

On that occasion AC Milan's 3-0 win helped them go on to win the Scudetto but having reversed that scoreline, Antonio Conte will now feel his Inter side are well placed to lift their first title since 2009-10.

It was an unhappy way for Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to mark his 200th Serie A appearance.

The 21-year-old, who is the youngest player to reach the milestone, beat the previous record set by Gianluigi Buffon by more than two years.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2Calabria
  • 24KjaerBooked at 12mins
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19Hernández
  • 8TonaliSubstituted forMeitéat 67'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 56SaelemaekersBooked at 56minsSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 67'minutes
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 12Rebic
  • 11IbrahimovicSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Dalot
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 15Hauge
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 18Meité
  • 20Kalulu
  • 21Díaz
  • 23Tomori
  • 33Krunic
  • 46Gabbia
  • 90Donnarumma

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2HakimiBooked at 22minsSubstituted forYoungat 83'minutes
  • 23BarellaSubstituted forVidalat 86'minutes
  • 77Brozovic
  • 24EriksenSubstituted forGagliardiniat 78'minutes
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forDarmianat 78'minutes
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 15Young
  • 22Vidal
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home15
Away16
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Milan 0, Inter Milan 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Milan 0, Inter Milan 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Leão (Milan).

  4. Post update

    Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Ashley Young.

  6. Post update

    Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Soualiho Meité (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Samu Castillejo.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Samir Handanovic.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ante Rebic (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Soualiho Meité.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Samu Castillejo (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rafael Leão.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Arturo Vidal replaces Nicolò Barella because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Ashley Young replaces Achraf Hakimi.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

  18. Post update

    Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Lautaro Martínez.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan23165257243353
2AC Milan23154445281749
3Roma22134547351243
4Lazio2313463830843
5Juventus21126341192242
6Napoli21131745212440
7Atalanta22117449292040
8Sassuolo239863734335
9Hellas Verona239773026434
10Sampdoria2393113334-130
11Genoa236892633-726
12Bologna2367103037-725
13Udinese2367102533-825
14Fiorentina2367102535-1025
15Benevento2266102542-1724
16Spezia2366113041-1124
17Torino2331193341-820
18Cagliari2336142441-1715
19Parma2328131745-2814
20Crotone2233162352-2912
View full Italian Serie A table

