Cadiz, who beat Barcelona 2-1 earlier in the season, get a last-minute draw

Lionel Messi scored on his club-record 506th La Liga appearance but Barcelona could only bounce back from their Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain with a draw against Cadiz.

Messi's first-half penalty after Pedri was felled was cancelled out by Alex Fernandez's last-minute penalty.

Cadiz's equaliser, from their only shot on goal, ended Barca's seven match-winning run in La Liga.

Barca can now be overtaken in third if Sevilla beat Osasuna on Monday.

