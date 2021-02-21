Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Michael Jolley had agreed a deal until the summer of 2023 when he joined Barrow in December

League Two strugglers Barrow have parted company with boss Michael Jolley after just two months in charge.

The Cumbrians, who have lost their past four games, are 23rd in the table and a point from safety.

Jolley's assistant Rob Kelly has been appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the campaign.

"Unfortunately the board and Michael have differing visions for how the team should play," chairman Paul Hornby told the club website. external-link

Former Grimsby manager Jolley, 43, won just one of his seven games after joining Barrow on 23 December.

"We believe it's best to make the change early so that the team can concentrate on the remaining games of the season," Hornby added.

"This has not been an easy decision to make. However, the board feels that it's the right decision and one that gives us the best possible chance of remaining in League Two."

Kelly had a spell in interim charge earlier this season following the departure of David Dunn, who had been appointed last summer for the club's return to the English Football League after a 48-year absence.