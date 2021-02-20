Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers hope to beat English clubs to the signing of Oostende's Zambia international striker Fashion Sakala. (Sun) external-link

Didier Lamkel Ze will bring a new dimension to Royal Antwerp's play as the Belgian side seek to overturn a 4-3 deficit away to Rangers in their Europa League tie on Thursday, says former Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum. (Record) external-link

On-loan Amiens midfielder Bongani Zungu's hopes of a future at Rangers are in doubt after he was one of five players on the Ibrox club's books to breach Covid-19 rules. (Sun) external-link

Celtic-bound Liam Shaw has been warned about his discipline by Sheffield Wednesday manager Neil Thompson after the midfielder was sent off against Birmingham on Saturday - his second red card this season. (Record) external-link

Celtic boss Neil Lennon says managers in Scotland should be shown more respect. (Sun) external-link

Lennon says Celtic's season "is not the unmitigated disaster that everyone makes it out to be". (Record) external-link

Scottish Championship leaders Hearts only have themselves to blame after being held to a draw at home to Morton on Saturday, says manager Robbie Neilson. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link