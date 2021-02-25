Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City12:00ArsenalArsenal
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Arsenal

Leicester's James Maddison is treated for a hip injury against Aston Villa
Leicester's James Maddison could miss out after a hip problem flared up again

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal are monitoring Rob Holding, who missed the midweek win over Benfica due to concussion protocols.

Midfielder Thomas Partey could start after making his comeback from injury as a substitute in that match.

Leicester are set to be without James Maddison, who missed Thursday's Europa League defeat with the recurrence of a hip problem.

Kelechi Iheanacho, who was suspended for the European game, is available again.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City toyed with Arsenal last weekend and took it easy towards the end of their 1-0 win, which made the game look closer than it was.

Leicester, meanwhile, were impressive against Aston Villa. Their front three of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy all looked really sharp, and I don't think the Gunners will be able to handle them.

Arsenal are stuck in mid-table and this game might show what they are missing from what it takes to get in the top four.

Leicester play on the front foot and they are solid, have plenty of attacking spark and take their chances - the days where you might say they rely on Vardy to score his trademark breakaway goals are long gone.

Prediction: 2-1

Arsenal have had five red cards in this season's Premier League, more than any other team

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester have won three of the past four league meetings, including a 1-0 victory at the Emirates last October.
  • The Foxes could do the league double over Arsenal for the first time since 1973-74.
  • Arsenal have lost their last three Premier League away matches against Leicester, getting more red cards (two) than goals (one).

Leicester City

  • Leicester have won three of their past four league matches and have lost just one of the last 12.
  • Their record of W15, D4, L6 is exactly the same as they had at this stage last season.
  • Five of Leicester's six Premier League defeats this season have come at King Power Stadium.
  • Leicester have won six of their seven Premier League fixtures directly following a Europa League match this season.
  • Brendan Rodgers' side have won 12 of the 13 league matches in which they scored the opening goal in 2020-21.
  • The Foxes have been awarded 10 penalties (scoring eight of them) in this season's Premier League, two more than any other team going into this weekend. They have conceded just one, the fewest in the top flight.
  • Jamie Vardy has scored 11 goals in 12 Premier League appearances against Arsenal.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal have lost three of their last four Premier League matches.
  • They have failed to score in 10 league matches this season. Only once previously, in 2005-06, have they failed to score more often in a 38-match campaign.
  • The Gunners have conceded just five goals from set-pieces, including penalties, in this season's Premier League.
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 38 goals in 50 Premier League games played on Sundays, 14 more than he has on all other days of the week combined (24 goals in 56 matches).
  • Only one of Aubameyang's last 18 Premier League goals was scored outside of London, a penalty in a 1-0 win at Manchester United in November.
  • Bukayo Saka, who is 19 years old, can become the second-youngest player to reach 50 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, after Cesc Fabregas.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City25185250153559
2Man Utd25147453322149
3Leicester25154644271749
4West Ham25136639291045
5Chelsea25127641251643
6Liverpool25117745341140
7Everton2412483733440
8Aston Villa23113937261136
9Tottenham24106837271036
10Leeds25112124343035
11Arsenal25104113126534
12Wolves2596102632-633
13Crystal Palace2595112943-1432
14Southampton2586113143-1230
15Burnley2577111830-1228
16Brighton2551192632-626
17Newcastle2574142643-1725
18Fulham25410112132-1122
19West Brom2528151955-3614
20Sheff Utd2532201541-2611
View full Premier League table

