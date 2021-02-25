Crystal Palace v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace's Jairo Riedewald scored the winner earlier in the season at Craven Cottage

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace defender Nathaniel Clyne has been ruled out after sustaining an injury in training.

He joins James McArthur, Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp, James Tomkins and top scorer Wilfried Zaha on the sidelines.

Fulham boss Scott Parker welcomes back Aleksandar Mitrovic after a three-match absence because of a positive coronavirus test.

Long-term injury absentees Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo are not yet fit enough to return.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace rode their luck to beat Brighton and that win put them one step closer to being sure of staying up.

Fulham are still fighting for survival and Eagles boss Roy Hodgson knows all about that - he was in charge of the Cottagers for one of the greatest escapes the Premier League has ever seen, in the 2007-08 season.

This one will be close, but I am going with Palace to edge it. I'm not writing off Fulham's chances, though - their home game against Newcastle on the final day of the season has got last-day decider written all over it.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Dot Major from electro-pop band London Grammar

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won three consecutive league matches against Fulham for the first time since October 1930. The Eagles have only recorded four straight wins against a particular opponent three times during the Premier League era.

One of Crystal Palace or Fulham were relegated in all three of the previous seasons that the clubs were in the top flight together: Palace in 2004-05, and Fulham in 2013-14 and 2018-19.

Crystal Palace

If Crystal Palace avoid defeat they will have their highest points tally after 26 matches of a top-flight campaign since 1991-92.

Palace can lose consecutive Premier League home fixtures for the first time since a run of three in July 2020.

The Eagles have won just three of their past 21 league games without Wilfried Zaha, failing to score in 16 of those matches.

They have conceded a league-high nine goals from outside the penalty area this season.

Roy Hodgson was manager of Fulham from 2007 to 2010, guiding them to the Europa League final at the end of his tenure.

Fulham