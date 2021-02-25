Sheffield United v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Summer signing Diogo Jota had scored five goals in five league starts for Liverpool prior to suffering a knee injury on 9 December

TEAM NEWS

Jayden Bogle and Chris Basham are the latest Sheffield United players to suffer injuries.

The pair have been ruled out for the next few weeks and join John Egan, Jack O'Connell, Sander Berge, Jack Robinson and Lys Mousset on the sidelines.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is not expected to be fit until at least April following groin surgery.

Fit-again forward Diogo Jota could be involved, while Fabinho and James Milner return to training on Saturday,

A decision on goalkeeper Alisson's availability is yet to be made after his father passed away earlier this week.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Where do you start with Liverpool? Firstly, I have to say Everton thoroughly deserved their win at Anfield last weekend. But, as bad as things have been for Jurgen Klopp's side, I don't see them slipping up again here.

Sheffield United have only won once at Bramall Lane all season and they were pretty poor in their defeat at Fulham last week too. The Blades will know that the Reds have a weakness at the back and they really have to go for it here anyway - there is no point them playing for a draw. I just fancy Liverpool to pick them off though.

Yes, Liverpool have lost Jordan Henderson at the back to another injury, but their defensive problems won't matter if they play like they can going forward.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won the last four Premier League meetings.

The Blades could lose successive top-flight home games to Liverpool for the first time since 1920-21 and 1921-22.

Sheffield United have not beaten the Reds in the Premier League since a 2-1 victory at Anfield in April 1994.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are the first club in English top-flight history to lose 20 of their opening 25 league games.

Fourteen of those 20 losses have been by a single-goal margin.

They have already equalled their Premier League club record from 2006-07 for the most defeats in a single campaign.

Chris Wilder's side have been beaten in nine of 10 fixtures against the current top six this term, winning the other.

The Blades have kept one league clean sheet this season.

All seven of David McGoldrick's career Premier League goals have been scored against the established top-six clubs.

Billy Sharp has scored in five of his past seven home appearances in all competitions.

