TottenhamTottenham Hotspur14:00BurnleyBurnley
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Tottenham's Son Heung-min in training
Tottenham's Son Heung-min is likely to start after being rested in midweek.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham's Serge Aurier could feature after five games out but Giovani Lo Celso faces several more weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who were rested for the midweek Europa League game, are set to play.

Burnley's Ashley Barnes is ruled out with a thigh injury but Robbie Brady could return.

Erik Pieters, Chris Wood and Dale Stephens are also in contention and will be given fitness tests.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these sides have been out of sorts recently, although Tottenham did get a good result in the Europa League on Wednesday.

It will be very interesting to see what Spurs boss Jose Mourinho does here because when he unleashed Gareth Bale off the bench last weekend, to join Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in attack in the second half, they created a lot of opportunities.

Will he revert to type here, or will he pick an extra attacking player because his side badly need a league win? I'm going to go for the latter.

I've never seen Burnley as easy to get at as they were against West Brom last week. They were lucky to hang on for a point against 10 men.

Prediction: 2-0

Burnley have been awarded just one penalty in the Premier League this season, the joint-fewest in the top flight

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Tottenham have won on five of the last six occasions they have hosted Burnley in the league.
  • Burnley have won just two of their 13 Premier League matches against Tottenham (D3, L8).
  • Their last league victory at Spurs was back in 1974, although they did win there in the League Cup in 1983.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham have lost five of their past six league games.
  • Their only two victories in their last eight Premier League fixtures came against the current bottom two in the table: Sheffield United and West Brom.
  • Spurs have dropped points in seven of their 12 home league matches this campaign, as many times as during the entire 2019-20 season.
  • Harry Kane has been directly involved in 10 goals in nine Premier League appearances against Burnley, with seven goals and three assists.
  • Kane has provided an assist for nine of Son Heung-min's 13 Premier League goals this season - one more would set an outright Premier League record for most assists for a particular teammate.

Burnley

  • Burnley are aiming to go a fifth league game unbeaten, which would be their best run of the season.
  • They have kept six clean sheets away from home in this season's Premier League - second only to Aston Villa.
  • However, Sean Dyche's side have scored just eight away goals - only bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United have fewer.
  • The Clarets have failed to score in 13 Premier League matches this season, more than any other team in the top flight.
  • Burnley's league games have produced just 48 goals this term, fewer than any other side.

