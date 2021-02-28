Championship
WycombeWycombe Wanderers0NorwichNorwich City0

Wycombe Wanderers v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 31Stockdale
  • 2Grimmer
  • 12Knight
  • 5Stewart
  • 27Obita
  • 19McCleary
  • 4Gape
  • 7Wheeler
  • 23Onyedinma
  • 33Mehmeti
  • 9Ikpeazu

Substitutes

  • 3Jacobson
  • 11Kashket
  • 17Horgan
  • 18Thompson
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 25Samuel
  • 26McCarthy
  • 28Ofoborh
  • 32Anderson

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 34Gibson
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 20Skipp
  • 23McLean
  • 17Buendía
  • 8Vrancic
  • 25Hernández
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 6Zimmermann
  • 7Rupp
  • 9Hugill
  • 10Dowell
  • 11Placheta
  • 19Sørensen
  • 27Tettey
  • 35Idah
  • 50Barden
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamWycombeAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fred Onyedinma (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anis Mehmeti.

  2. Post update

    Dangerous play by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).

  3. Post update

    Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Max Aarons (Norwich City) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Dimitrios Giannoulis with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Ben Gibson (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Anis Mehmeti (Wycombe Wanderers).

  7. Post update

    Grant Hanley (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by David Stockdale.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  12. Post update

    Foul by David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers).

  13. Post update

    Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Grant Hanley (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers).

  16. Post update

    Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers).

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich33208545252068
2Brentford33189661352663
3Watford33179743241960
4Swansea31178639221759
5Reading33166114537854
6Bournemouth331410947321552
7Barnsley32156113836251
8Cardiff331481149351450
9Middlesbrough33138123835347
10Stoke331112103837145
11Bristol City33143163544-945
12Millwall3391683230243
13Preston33134163742-543
14Luton32118132737-1041
15Blackburn32117144638840
16Nottm Forest331010132832-440
17QPR311010113136-540
18Derby32108142533-838
19Huddersfield33106173850-1236
20Coventry33811143044-1435
21Birmingham33810152541-1634
22Rotherham3185183342-929
23Sheff Wed3297162338-1528
24Wycombe3259182351-2824
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport