Wycombe Wanderers v Norwich City

Attempt blocked. Fred Onyedinma (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anis Mehmeti.
Line-ups
Wycombe
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 31Stockdale
- 2Grimmer
- 12Knight
- 5Stewart
- 27Obita
- 19McCleary
- 4Gape
- 7Wheeler
- 23Onyedinma
- 33Mehmeti
- 9Ikpeazu
Substitutes
- 3Jacobson
- 11Kashket
- 17Horgan
- 18Thompson
- 20Akinfenwa
- 25Samuel
- 26McCarthy
- 28Ofoborh
- 32Anderson
Norwich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 34Gibson
- 30Giannoulis
- 20Skipp
- 23McLean
- 17Buendía
- 8Vrancic
- 25Hernández
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 6Zimmermann
- 7Rupp
- 9Hugill
- 10Dowell
- 11Placheta
- 19Sørensen
- 27Tettey
- 35Idah
- 50Barden
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Dangerous play by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).
Post update
Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Max Aarons (Norwich City) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Dimitrios Giannoulis with a cross.
Post update
Ben Gibson (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Anis Mehmeti (Wycombe Wanderers).
Post update
Grant Hanley (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by David Stockdale.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Foul by David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers).
Post update
Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Grant Hanley (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers).
Post update
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.