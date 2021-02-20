Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Henderson tried to continue after suffering the injury but was quickly sustituted

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson added to the club's defensive problems after going off injured in the first half of Saturday's Merseyside derby.

He was replaced by the inexperienced Nathaniel Phillips after appearing to sustain a muscle injury as he held off Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The England midfielder, 30, was playing in defence with several of the club's first-choice centre-backs injured.

Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Fabinho are all currently out.

Matip has been ruled out for the remainder of the season while both Gomez and Van Dijk are also long-term absentees.

