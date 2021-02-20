Last updated on .From the section Irish

Colin Coates fires Glenavon in front in Saturday's league game

Glenavon overcame Carrick Rangers 4-3 in a thrilling Premiership encounter at a stormy Taylor's Avenue.

Early goals from Colin Coates and Conor McCloskey put the Lurgan Blues in control before Lloyd Anderson pulled one back before the break.

Caolan Loughran levelled with a penalty but Glenavon moved 4-2 in front with Peter Campbell netting before a Michael O'Connor penalty.

Glenavon's Lee McNulty was dismissed before Loughran volleyed in for his double.

The teams played out 1-1 draw four days earlier as Carrick took their unbeaten league run game to four games.

But they struggled in the early stages on a wet and windy Saturday afternoon as Coates swivelled to hit the bottom corner from a knock-down after just three minutes.

Lead doubled

Ten minutes later it was 2-0 - this time McCloskey slid in to net at the backpost from Josh Doyle's low cross.

Carrick got back in the game seconds before half-time with Anderson, who came on a substitute for the injured Cathair Friel, rifling past Craig Hyland from Jordan Gibson's cross.

Anderson was clipped in the area six minutes into the second half and Loughran stepped up to send his spot-kick down the middle and into the net.

Carrick didn't have long to enjoy being level as Campbell turned in a cross from McCloskey before O'Connor calmly converted from a penalty after Aaron Hogg's foul on Josh Doyle.

McNulty was sent-off for two yellows before Loughran's classy finish from a Gerard Storey free-kick.

It gave Carrick hope but the Lurgan Blues held firm to take the three points.