Linfield failed to score in the league for the first time this season

Linfield extended their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership to three points after a goalless draw with Coleraine at Windsor Park.

Niall Quinn came closest to breaking the deadlock for Linfield when his strike hit the post while Shayne Lavery missed a six-yard header late on.

David Healy's side are three points ahead of Larne with a game in hand.

Coleraine remain unbeaten in 10 matches but stay in fourth place, some eight points behind Linfield.

The first-half was a dreary affair with the best chance falling to Quinn on 41 minutes. The ball broke to the Linfield man on the edge of the area and his right-foot snapshot beat the outstretched Gareth Deane but hit the outside of the upright.

Earlier Jordan Stewart hit a long-range effort well off target while Matthew Shevlin and Ian Parkhill failed to convert half-chances for the Bannsiders.

The heavens opened in south Belfast as the teams returned. Kyle McClean's powerful drive from the edge of the area was tipped over by Deane and Jimmy Callacher glanced the ball wide from the resulting corner.

Coleraine captain Lyndon Kane had to be alert to clear the danger after Kirk Millar's cross was headed towards goal by Quinn. The right back managed to hook the ball away on the line but any potential controversy was prevented by the linseman's flag.

Stewart had an effort blocked by Aaron Canning before the former's dinked cross saw Lavery head wide from six yards as the game began to open up with 15 minutes remaining.

Callacher then headed straight at Deane from a corner but Coleraine could have snatched three points with five minutes to go when Bradley's close-range effort was kept out by Chris Johns after some excellent work by Jamie Glackin.