Paul Heatley hit an acrobatic winner against Ballymena

Crusaders claimed their first victory in three Premiership games after a 2-1 victory over Ballymena United.

Joe McCready put Ballymena in front inside 15 minutes with a close-range finish at Seaview.

Jamie McGonigle's wind-assisted cross-shot levelled matters just before half-time.

Paul Heatley's neat overhead effort a minute into the second period was enough for Stephen Baxter's to claim a win which keeps them in third position.

Crusaders are third points behind Larne in second place while Ballymena remain in seventh after a fourth straight league defeat.

The match was rescheduled to Saturday after Friday's scheduled match at the Ballymena Showgrounds was called off due to waterlogged pitch.

The blustery conditions at Seaview almost resulted in a Ballymena chance on nine minutes when defender Daniel Larmour hesitated in dealing with a high ball in the swirling wind and Paul McElroy almost burst clear but he couldn't force the ball past the advancing Jonny Tuffey.

Joe McCready opened the scoring at Seaview

The elements also came into play on 13 minutes when a cross -shot from Ryan Waide deceived Tuffey and came back off the near post.

It was only a temporary reprieve, however, as Ballymena went in front a minute later when Crusaders failed to deal with a James Knowles cross and the ball dropped for McCready to fire home from close range.

It took Crusaders a quarter of an hour to register an effort with Robbie Weir's long-range strike comfortably held by goalkeeper Ross Glendinning, back in the Ballymena side for the suspended Jordan Williamson.

Following a spell of pressure from the home side, the ball dropped to McGonigle on the right hand side of the penalty area. He looked as though he was attempting to cross the ball back into the danger area but the effort caught on the wind and drifted in over the head of Glendinning.

Heatley's effort decisive

Buoyed by that goal, the home side went in front in the opening minute of the second half. The ball found its way to Heatley inside the penalty area and he showed good skill to control it before neatly lobbing the ball over Glendinning with an overhead effort with his back towards goal.

Heatley almost scored an even more audacious effort on 65 minutes after Glendinning had raced from his area to head a through ball clear only as far as the winger 40 yards from goal but his first-time effort went wide.

Ballymena struggled to create clear-cut openings in the second period but Conor Keeley came close with a flashing header from a Trai Hume cross.

Then from a Ross Redman corner, Tuffey punched the ball out to Keeley but his header was cleared by a combination of Chris Hegarty and Jordan Owens from close to the goal-line and Crusaders held on to end a sequence of back-to-back home losses.