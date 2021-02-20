Ten-man West Brom draw at Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Bromwich Albion missed two great chances to beat Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League despite playing more than an hour with 10 men.

Referee Mike Dean sent off Baggies defender Semi Ajayi for handball after consulting VAR after 30 minutes.

The visitors nearly grabbed an unlikely winner in the 71st minute when Mbaye Diagne clipped the top of the bar.

And moments later Matheus Pereira saw his shot cleared off the line by James Tarkowski as the game ended goalless.