Ronan Doherty's early goal proved enough to give Cliftonville three points over title-chasing Larne

Larne missed an opportunity to move into top spot in the Irish Premiership table after they fell to a 1-0 defeat by Cliftonville at a blustery Solitude.

Ronan Doherty's early goal proved the difference in a game of few clear-cut goalscoring opportunities.

Larne have now won just two of their last nine league games.

Linfield, who have two games in hand, will move five points clear of the Inver Reds with victory over Coleraine in Saturday's late kick-off.

Cliftonville, who held a pre-match tribute in memory of former club volunteer Kenny Murdock following his death earlier this week, showcased their attacking intent from the outset by pressing Larne high up the pitch.

Their tenacity was quickly rewarded, too, when Doherty opened the scoring after five minutes.

Chris Curran dispossessed Graham Kelly on the edge of the box, and while the Reds skipper was unable to find Rory Hale in the middle, Fuad Sule failed to clear, allowing Doherty drive his first-time effort past Conor Devlin.

Devlin was equal to Ryan Curran two minutes later, however, as he showed impressive reflexes to turn the striker's effort around the post and deny the hosts a two-goal lead after just six minutes.

Following a shaky start, Larne regained their composure with Aaron McCarey denying Mark Randall and Ronan Hale in quick succession before Hale failed in an attempt to catch the Reds keeper out with an audacious effort from distance.

While most of the second half offered little in the way of goalmouth action, Cliftonville felt they should have had an opportunity to double their lead from the penalty spot after Albert Watson's challenge on Garry Breen.

The Larne centre-half appeared to clatter into Breen as the Reds defender jumped to meet Rory Hale's corner, but neither referee Keith Kennedy or his linesman spotted an infringement.

As the Cliftonville defence dropped deeper, Larne pushed for a late equaliser. First, McCarey displayed impressive reflexes to tip Dean Jarvis' shot over the bar before Hughes watched his angled drive flash just past the wrong side of the post.

With Cliftonville having been been guilty of conceding late goals in recent weeks, Paddy McLaughlin would have been relieved to see his side shut out Larne and secure three valuable points.

Cliftonville, who moved to within a point of fourth-placed Coleraine, travel to Ballymena United on Tuesday evening with Larne away to Portadown.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch, speaking on Radio Ulster Sportsound:

"It was a difficult day at the office. We conceded very early and put ourselves up against it and it was probably one of those days when we needed to roll our sleeves up and dig in.

"Unfortunately, the weather conditions weren't great, the pitch didn't allow us to play the football that we wanted and we probably got what we deserved in the end.

"[Martin Donnelly] broke his hand last Saturday against Dungannon, so we're not sure (how long he will be out for) at the moment.

"He started off in a cast, very quickly got down to a splint, so he has another appointment this week and we'll know where we are probably by midweek."