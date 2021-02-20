Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jadon Sancho is the youngest player ever to reach 35 Bundesliga goals - aged 20 years, 10 months and 26 days

Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland both scored as Borussia Dortmund claimed an emphatic derby win at Bundesliga strugglers Schalke.

The result marks a return to form for Dortmund, who had won just one of their previous six matches in the German top flight.

England winger Sancho opened the scoring and Haaland doubled the visitors' lead before half-time.

Raphael Guerreiro and Haaland rounded off the scoring after the break.

