Match ends, FC Schalke 04 0, Borussia Dortmund 4.
Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland both scored as Borussia Dortmund claimed an emphatic derby win at Bundesliga strugglers Schalke.
The result marks a return to form for Dortmund, who had won just one of their previous six matches in the German top flight.
England winger Sancho opened the scoring and Haaland doubled the visitors' lead before half-time.
Raphael Guerreiro and Haaland rounded off the scoring after the break.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Schalke
Formation 4-3-3
- 1FährmannSubstituted forLangerat 32'minutes
- 31Becker
- 33Thiaw
- 24Oczipka
- 20KolasinacBooked at 66mins
- 8Serdar
- 17Stambouli
- 16BoujellabSubstituted forSchöpfat 45'minutes
- 13de Asevedo FurtadoSubstituted forMascarellat 45'minutes
- 43HoppeBooked at 14minsSubstituted forRamanat 66'minutes
- 25Harit
Substitutes
- 3Mendyl
- 6Mascarell
- 9Raman
- 10Bentaleb
- 28Schöpf
- 30Mustafi
- 34Langer
- 37Mercan
- 40Bozdogan
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 35Hitz
- 2MoreySubstituted forMeunierat 83'minutes
- 23Can
- 15Hummels
- 13Guerreiro
- 6DelaneySubstituted forMoukokoat 83'minutes
- 8DahoudBooked at 64minsSubstituted forReynaat 80'minutes
- 7Sancho
- 11ReusSubstituted forCarvalhoat 80'minutes
- 19BrandtSubstituted forBellinghamat 61'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 22Bellingham
- 24Meunier
- 25Unbehaun
- 27Tigges
- 30Passlack
- 32Reyna
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 0, Borussia Dortmund 4.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Sead Kolasinac.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Reinier (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Hand ball by Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).
Post update
Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Benito Raman (FC Schalke 04).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Thomas Delaney.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Meunier replaces Mateu Morey.
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Omar Mascarell (FC Schalke 04).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Reinier replaces Marco Reus.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna replaces Mahmoud Dahoud.
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, Borussia Dortmund 4. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
Post update
Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).