Bayern Munich missed the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga as they lost 2-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Daichi Kamada and Amin Younes gave the hosts a two-goal lead at the break.
Robert Lewandowski tapped in his 26th league goal this term from Leroy Sane's cross to renew hope, but Hansi Flick's side were unable to find an equaliser.
Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig can cut the lead to two points if they win Sunday's game in hand at Hertha Berlin.
The result marks another memorable victory for Eintracht over the 30-time German champions, with last term's 5-1 victory in Frankfurt being the prelude to the departure of Niko Kovac as Bayern boss and Flick taking over.
The result also extends their run to nine wins in their last 10 league matches as they stay fourth in the table.
While Flick led Bayern to victory in the Fifa Club World Cup, his side have underwhelmed since returning to domestic duties and repeated the lax start that contributed to their 3-3 draw against struggling Arminia.
Despite Lewandowksi edging closer to Gerd Muller's 49-year-old record of 40 top-flight goals in Germany, this time Bayern were made to pay for their flat opening.
Line-ups
Frankfurt
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Trapp
- 35Silva Melo
- 13Hinteregger
- 2NdickaBooked at 90mins
- 18Touré
- 20Hasebe
- 17RodeBooked at 56minsSubstituted forIlsankerat 68'minutes
- 10Kostic
- 15KamadaSubstituted forZuberat 90+3'minutes
- 32YounesSubstituted forBarkokat 74'minutes
- 9JovicSubstituted forAcheat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Ilsanker
- 7Hrustic
- 11Zuber
- 21Ache
- 22Chandler
- 23Schubert
- 27Barkok
- 30Willems
- 40Bördner
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 22RocaSubstituted forGoretzkaat 45'minutes
- 10SanéSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 90'minutes
- 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forMusialaat 82'minutes
- 29ComanSubstituted forHernándezat 82'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 18Goretzka
- 20Sarr
- 21Hernández
- 28Oliveira Dantas
- 39Hoffmann
- 42Musiala
- 47Sieb
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, FC Bayern München 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Steven Zuber replaces Daichi Kamada.
Post update
Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich following a set piece situation.
Booking
Obite Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Obite Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.
Post update
Attempt saved. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daichi Kamada.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Leroy Sané.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Post update
Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ragnar Ache (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Lucas Hernández replaces Kingsley Coman.
Post update
Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right following a corner.