Spanish La Liga
Real ValladolidReal Valladolid0Real MadridReal Madrid1

Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid: Champions close to within three points of top

Casemiro (second left)
Casemiro (second left) scored his fifth league goal of the season

Casemiro scored Real Madrid's winner at Real Valladolid as they closed to within three points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

The Brazilian midfielder had missed two great headed chances before he finally converted, nodding the ball past keeper Jordi Masip in the 65th minute.

Team-mate Mariano Diaz twice had the ball in the net but was ruled offside.

Real keeper Thibaut Courtois pulled off great saves to deny Fabian Orellana and Saidy Janko.

It was not a memorable display by Zinedine Zidane's depleted squad, but three of his remaining dependable senior players came to the fore when it counted.

Belgian Courtois was superb on the few occasions he was called upon, twice saving from Orellana and also making a great stop to prevent ex-Manchester United player Janko finding the net.

Deliveries from set-pieces were either well defended by Valladolid or wasted by Real's players, with Casemiro most guilty. The 28-year-old had two opportunities to give Real the lead until he made it count midway through the half from Toni Kroos' brilliant ball.

With striker Karim Benzema recently added to an injury list which includes captain Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Marcelo and Dani Carvajal, Zidane will need each of his remaining fit senior players to produce better performances when they face Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Line-ups

Real Valladolid

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Masip
  • 2Pérez
  • 6González
  • 24Fernández
  • 22Martínez GarcíaBooked at 71mins
  • 14AlcarazBooked at 60minsSubstituted forSan Emeterio Díazat 84'minutes
  • 17MesaSubstituted forKodroat 73'minutes
  • 18JankoSubstituted forNeves Filipeat 61'minutes
  • 8PérezSubstituted forPlanoat 84'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 12OrellanaBooked at 76mins
  • 7Guardiola NavarroSubstituted forWeissmanat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kodro
  • 9Weissman
  • 10Plano
  • 13Jiménez
  • 19Villa Suárez
  • 20San Emeterio Díaz
  • 21Herrero Javaloyas
  • 23Rubio
  • 30Rubio
  • 40Neves Filipe

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezBooked at 69mins
  • 5Varane
  • 6Nacho
  • 23Mendy
  • 8Kroos
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10Modric
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forArribasat 66'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 24MarianoSubstituted forDuroat 66'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forIscoat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Lunin
  • 22Isco
  • 26Altube
  • 30Arribas
  • 31Blanco
  • 32Chust
  • 34Duro
  • 35Gutiérrez
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamReal ValladolidAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Hugo Duro (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Luis Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Fabián Orellana (Real Valladolid).

  6. Post update

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kenan Kodro (Real Valladolid).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Real Valladolid. Óscar Plano tries a through ball, but Fabián Orellana is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jota (Real Valladolid).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Luis Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Booking

    Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Valladolid. Óscar Plano replaces Kike Pérez.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Valladolid. Fede San Emeterio replaces Rubén Alcaraz.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Isco tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.

  19. Booking

    Sergio Arribas (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Arribas (Real Madrid).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid23174245162955
2Real Madrid24164442192352
3Barcelona22144449212846
4Sevilla22143532161645
5Real Sociedad23108537201738
6Real Betis24113103238-636
7Villarreal2381233224836
8Levante2471073433131
9Granada238692738-1130
10Celta Vigo247892936-729
11Ath Bilbao2284103226628
12Valencia246993032-227
13Osasuna2367102231-925
14Getafe2466121730-1324
15Cádiz2366112039-1924
16Alavés2357112034-1422
17Eibar2449111927-821
18Elche224992031-1121
19Real Valladolid2449112235-1321
20Huesca23210111833-1516
View full Spanish La Liga table

