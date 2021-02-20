Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0LevanteLevante2

Atletico Madrid 0-2 Levante: La Liga leaders lose first game at home this season

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Levante's Luis Morales (second right)
Jose Luis Morales (second right) was a threat when Levante counter-attacked

Atletico Madrid's grip of the lead at the top of La Liga loosened after a surprise home defeat by Levante.

Their second meeting against the Valencian side in a week was decided by Jose Luis Morales' 30th-minute deflected strike and Jorge de Frutos' stoppage-time effort.

Atletico, who created 28 efforts on goal, were thwarted by goalkeeper Dani Cardenas on several occasions.

Real Madrid will close the gap to three points if they beat Valladolid.

That match kicks off at 20:00 GMT. Third place Barcelona, nine points adrift of Atletico, play Cadiz on Sunday at 13:00 GMT.

Levante's 23-year-old keeper was in superb form, notably stopping Joao Felix's strike from point-blank range before blocking a thumping half-volley from the Portuguese forward. He also scrambled across his goal to keep out a late low drive from Renan Lodi.

When Cardenas was beaten the post saved him, with Luis Suarez's brilliant 30-yard free-kick thundering off the woodwork.

Levante were a threat during counter-attacks, especially in the first-half. Morales had missed a golden chance before he converted his second with a low strike that came off the leg of defender Felipe.

With seconds remaining, Levante scored their second. Atletico keeper Jan Oblak joined his team-mates for a corner, but was stranded when the visitors broke away with De Frutos finding the empty goal with a superb finish.

This was Levante's first win at Atletico in the league, and it was also the first home league defeat for Diego Simeone's side since December 2019.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Oblak
  • 2GiménezSubstituted forLemarat 54'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 18Felipe
  • 22Hermoso
  • 14Llorente
  • 6KokeBooked at 70minsSubstituted forDembeleat 74'minutes
  • 4KondogbiaSubstituted forTorreiraat 61'minutes
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forSánchezat 61'minutes
  • 7Sequeira
  • 9Suárez

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 5Torreira
  • 11Lemar
  • 19Dembele
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 27Camello
  • 28García
  • 29Sánchez

Levante

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 34CárdenasBooked at 69mins
  • 14Nunes VezoBooked at 36mins
  • 6Duarte
  • 4Suárez PierBooked at 90mins
  • 23Andújar MorenoSubstituted forHidalgoat 71'minutes
  • 12Malsa
  • 10Bardhi
  • 3García ArandaSubstituted forClercat 71'minutes
  • 16RochinaSubstituted forde Frutosat 62'minutes
  • 11MoralesSubstituted forVukcevicat 80'minutes
  • 7LeónSubstituted forGómez Alcónat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hidalgo
  • 9Martí
  • 13Fernández
  • 17Vukcevic
  • 18de Frutos
  • 19Clerc
  • 20Miramón
  • 21Gómez Alcón
  • 25Doukouré
Referee:
Mario Melero López

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamLevante
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home28
Away6
Shots on Target
Home11
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Levante 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Levante 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Atlético de Madrid 0, Levante 2. Jorge de Frutos (Levante) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing to the centre of the goal following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Rober Pier.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lucas Torreira.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez with a cross.

  7. Booking

    Rober Pier (Levante) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).

  9. Post update

    Carlos Clerc (Levante) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Felipe tries a through ball, but Moussa Dembele is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  13. Post update

    Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mickaël Malsa (Levante).

  15. Post update

    Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Marcos Llorente tries a through ball, but Moussa Dembele is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mickaël Malsa (Levante).

  18. Post update

    Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Mickaël Malsa (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcos Llorente with a cross.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid23174245162955
2Real Madrid23154441192249
3Barcelona22144449212846
4Sevilla22143532161645
5Real Sociedad23108537201738
6Real Betis24113103238-636
7Villarreal2381233224836
8Levante2471073433131
9Granada238692738-1130
10Celta Vigo237882934-529
11Ath Bilbao2284103226628
12Osasuna2367102231-925
13Valencia235992832-424
14Getafe2466121730-1324
15Cádiz2366112039-1924
16Alavés2357112034-1422
17Eibar2449111927-821
18Elche224992031-1121
19Real Valladolid2349102234-1221
20Huesca23210111833-1516
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories