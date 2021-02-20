Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Jordan Morris has made five appearances for Swansea

Swansea City striker Jordan Morris' knee injury "doesn't look good", according to Swansea boss Steve Cooper.

The on-loan Seattle Sounders forward will be assessed after leaving the field on a stretcher in the second half of Swansea's 4-1 loss at Huddersfield.

Cooper says Morris, who will travel back to south Wales with the Swans, is in a knee brace and on crutches.

"I don't know the extent of it. He's in a lot of pain. We've all got our fingers crossed for him," Cooper said.

"He'll get the best attention as soon as possible."

Swansea signed the United States forward, who has scored 10 international goals, with an option to buy in January.

Morris was brought in as a replacement for Viktor Gyokeres, who was recalled by Brighton in the mid-season window.

Morris previously suffered a serious knee injury while playing for Seattle in 2018.