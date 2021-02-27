Livingston v St Johnstone: Test your knowledge of Scottish League Cup finalists
Between them, Livingston and St Johnstone have won the Scottish League Cup just the once. On Sunday, that tally will double.
As the build-up to the game continues, why not test your knowledge of the finalists?
You can either try and name the Livingston XI that lifted the trophy in 2004 or identify every player to score for St Johnstone in this season's competition. Or, if you're feeling brave, do both...
Can you name the Livingston starting XI from their 2004 Scottish League Cup final win against Hibernian?
Can you name all of St Johnstone's scorers so far in this season's Scottish League Cup?
