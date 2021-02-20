Mike Fondop: Burton Albion sign striker on deal until the end of the season

Mike Fondop has spent his entire career playing outside the English Football League
Burton Albion have signed striker Mike Fondop on a short-term deal until the end of the season after his contract with Aldershot Town ended.

The 27-year-old had joined the National League Shots for a short spell in November and made five appearances.

Earlier in his career, Fondop had spells in non-league with Guiseley, Halifax, Wrexham and Chesterfield.

"He's someone who can come off the bench and can play in a different way," boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said.external-link

