Celtic manager Neil Lennon is "baffled" by Nicola Sturgeon's response to a question about the five Rangers players who broke Covid-19 guidelines, in which the first minister made reference to Celtic. (Sun) external-link

The Scottish government are not being even-handed with their criticism of Scottish football, says former Celtic striker Chris Sutton. (Record) external-link

Celtic are closing in on signing Airdrieonians attacker Thomas Robert, son of former Newcastle winger Laurent. (Sun) external-link

Interim Sheffield Wednesday manager Neil Thompson is not concerned by Liam Shaw's pre-contract agreement to join Celtic this summer and believes all his players are "committed". (Record) external-link

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes former Old Firm foe Neil Lennon could remain as Celtic manager next season after capturing Shaw. (Record) external-link

Leon Balogun is ready to fill the right-back gap for Rangers in captain James Tavernier's absence. (Sun) external-link

And Balogun is confident of still being with Rangers next season. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Midfielder Alex Gogic says Hibernian "definitely" feel like the third best team in the country as they close in on finishing behind the Scottish Premiership's top two this season. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty has called for a clamp down on online abuse after Pittodrie striker Florian Kamberi was targeted by trolls. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link