Scottish League Two
StranraerStranraer4StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0

Stranraer v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Stranraer

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 4Cummins
  • 5Sonkur
  • 2Robertson
  • 3BurnsSubstituted forTaylorat 80'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 7HiltonSubstituted forVitoriaat 76'minutes
  • 6McManus
  • 15Millar
  • 10StirlingSubstituted forWalkerat 76'minutes
  • 19OrrSubstituted forYatesat 69'minutes
  • 17Paton

Substitutes

  • 9Duffy
  • 11Vitoria
  • 14Elliott
  • 18Devitt
  • 20Yates
  • 21Walker
  • 22Hamill
  • 23Walker
  • 24Taylor

Stenhousemuir

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Martin
  • 19CorbettSubstituted forGrigorat 79'minutes
  • 27Brydon
  • 4LittleBooked at 33mins
  • 5KaneSubstituted forBiabiat 45'minutes
  • 7Tapping
  • 21Hodge
  • 6BlairSubstituted forFairleyat 74'minutes
  • 16Yeats
  • 22MuirSubstituted forHopkirkat 45'minutes
  • 11DochertySubstituted forMcGuiganat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Halleran
  • 9Grigor
  • 10Hopkirk
  • 12Biabi
  • 14Watters
  • 17Erskine
  • 20Fairley
  • 25McGuigan
  • 26Collins
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home18
Away4
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruari Paton (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Josh Grigor.

  3. Post update

    Adam Cummins (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Callum Tapping (Stenhousemuir).

  5. Booking

    Ally Taylor (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt Yates (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Ally Taylor replaces Sean Burns.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Josh Grigor replaces Adam Corbett.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Joao Vitoria replaces James Hilton.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Josh Walker replaces Andy Stirling.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).

  12. Post update

    Botti Biabi (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Jayden Fairley replaces Ryan Blair.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Stranraer 4, Stenhousemuir 0. Ruari Paton (Stranraer) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Stirling.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Millar (Stranraer).

  17. Post update

    Jack Hodge (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Matt Yates replaces Thomas Orr.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Orr (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  20. Post update

    Adam Cummins (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park1614203462844
2Edinburgh City16102434191532
3Stirling168532213929
4Stranraer1784528181028
5Elgin1691627171028
6Stenhousemuir176472226-422
7Albion164391731-1415
8Cowdenbeath16349924-1513
9Annan Athletic162591223-1111
10Brechin1612131038-285
View full Scottish League Two table

