Stranraer v Stenhousemuir

Attempt missed. Ruari Paton (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
Line-ups
Stranraer
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fleming
- 4Cummins
- 5Sonkur
- 2Robertson
- 3BurnsSubstituted forTaylorat 80'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 7HiltonSubstituted forVitoriaat 76'minutes
- 6McManus
- 15Millar
- 10StirlingSubstituted forWalkerat 76'minutes
- 19OrrSubstituted forYatesat 69'minutes
- 17Paton
Substitutes
- 9Duffy
- 11Vitoria
- 14Elliott
- 18Devitt
- 20Yates
- 21Walker
- 22Hamill
- 23Walker
- 24Taylor
Stenhousemuir
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Martin
- 19CorbettSubstituted forGrigorat 79'minutes
- 27Brydon
- 4LittleBooked at 33mins
- 5KaneSubstituted forBiabiat 45'minutes
- 7Tapping
- 21Hodge
- 6BlairSubstituted forFairleyat 74'minutes
- 16Yeats
- 22MuirSubstituted forHopkirkat 45'minutes
- 11DochertySubstituted forMcGuiganat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Halleran
- 9Grigor
- 10Hopkirk
- 12Biabi
- 14Watters
- 17Erskine
- 20Fairley
- 25McGuigan
- 26Collins
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Josh Grigor.
Adam Cummins (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Stenhousemuir).
Booking
Ally Taylor (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Matt Yates (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Ally Taylor replaces Sean Burns.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Josh Grigor replaces Adam Corbett.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Joao Vitoria replaces James Hilton.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Josh Walker replaces Andy Stirling.
Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).
Post update
Botti Biabi (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Jayden Fairley replaces Ryan Blair.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 4, Stenhousemuir 0. Ruari Paton (Stranraer) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Stirling.
Foul by Kieran Millar (Stranraer).
Post update
Jack Hodge (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Matt Yates replaces Thomas Orr.
Attempt missed. Thomas Orr (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Adam Cummins (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.