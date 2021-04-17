Scottish League Two
Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0Queen's ParkQueen's Park1

Edinburgh City v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 23Denham
  • 22Henderson
  • 14Crane
  • 4Black
  • 10Handling
  • 11Jardine
  • 16Campbell
  • 3McIntyre
  • 19See

Substitutes

  • 6Laird
  • 8Brown
  • 17Beveridge
  • 18Dishington
  • 20Newman
  • 21Goodfellow
  • 26De Vita

Queen's Park

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Muir
  • 24Doyle
  • 5Grant
  • 4Kilday
  • 14PatersonBooked at 11mins
  • 12Lyon
  • 21Gillespie
  • 48Connell
  • 7Longridge
  • 9McHugh
  • 23Murray

Substitutes

  • 3Robson
  • 6Morrison
  • 10Galt
  • 11MacLean
  • 18Biggar
  • 20Baynham
  • 28Carroll
  • 32Mullen
  • 99Kouider-Aissa
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Luca Connell (Queen's Park).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grant Gillespie (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Edinburgh City 0, Queen's Park 1. Peter Grant (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Luca Connell following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Jardine (Edinburgh City).

  6. Post update

    Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ouzy See (Edinburgh City).

  8. Post update

    Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Peter Grant (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luca Connell (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luca Connell (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Louis Longridge (Queen's Park).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  15. Booking

    Brody Paterson (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Josh Campbell (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Brody Paterson (Queen's Park).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Liam Henderson.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Samuel Denham.

