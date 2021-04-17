Edinburgh City v Queen's Park

Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 23Denham
- 22Henderson
- 14Crane
- 4Black
- 10Handling
- 11Jardine
- 16Campbell
- 3McIntyre
- 19See
Substitutes
- 6Laird
- 8Brown
- 17Beveridge
- 18Dishington
- 20Newman
- 21Goodfellow
- 26De Vita
Queen's Park
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Muir
- 24Doyle
- 5Grant
- 4Kilday
- 14PatersonBooked at 11mins
- 12Lyon
- 21Gillespie
- 48Connell
- 7Longridge
- 9McHugh
- 23Murray
Substitutes
- 3Robson
- 6Morrison
- 10Galt
- 11MacLean
- 18Biggar
- 20Baynham
- 28Carroll
- 32Mullen
- 99Kouider-Aissa
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Luca Connell (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Grant Gillespie (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 0, Queen's Park 1. Peter Grant (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Luca Connell following a set piece situation.
Foul by Daniel Jardine (Edinburgh City).
Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ouzy See (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Peter Grant (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Luca Connell (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Luca Connell (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Brody Paterson (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
Josh Campbell (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brody Paterson (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Liam Henderson.
Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Samuel Denham.