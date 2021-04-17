Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City1AlbionAlbion Rovers2

Elgin City v Albion Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McHale
  • 2Spark
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McHardy
  • 3MacPhee
  • 7Dingwall
  • 8Cameron
  • 6MacEwan
  • 11Sopel
  • 9Hester
  • 10Peters

Substitutes

  • 12Dingwall
  • 14Osadolor
  • 15O'Keefe
  • 16Mailer
  • 17Brown
  • 18Wilson
  • 19Dalling
  • 20Miller
  • 21Kelly

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Stone
  • 2Lynas
  • 4Robinson
  • 5McGowan
  • 3Sideserf
  • 7Wilson
  • 8Kidd
  • 6McKernon
  • 11Wilson
  • 19Stevenson
  • 10Aitken

Substitutes

  • 9Doherty
  • 12Fagan
  • 14Dolan
  • 15Moran
  • 16Baker
  • 17Henry
  • 18Jamieson
  • 20Leslie
  • 21Ecrepont
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Alfie Robinson.

  3. Goal!

    Own Goal by Tom McHale, Elgin City. Elgin City 1, Albion Rovers 2.

  4. Post update

    Ryan Stevenson (Albion Rovers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Mark Sideserf.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).

  7. Post update

    Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Elgin City 1, Albion Rovers 1. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Euan Spark.

  9. Post update

    Aidan Sopel (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Kidd (Albion Rovers).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Aron Lynas.

  12. Post update

    Josh Peters (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Robinson (Albion Rovers).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aidan Sopel (Elgin City) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Elgin City 0, Albion Rovers 1. Matthew Aitken (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Alfie Robinson.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Harry Stone.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Peters (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Aron Lynas.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories