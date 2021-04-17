Elgin City v Albion Rovers

Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Line-ups
Elgin
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McHale
- 2Spark
- 5Bronsky
- 4McHardy
- 3MacPhee
- 7Dingwall
- 8Cameron
- 6MacEwan
- 11Sopel
- 9Hester
- 10Peters
Substitutes
- 12Dingwall
- 14Osadolor
- 15O'Keefe
- 16Mailer
- 17Brown
- 18Wilson
- 19Dalling
- 20Miller
- 21Kelly
Albion
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Stone
- 2Lynas
- 4Robinson
- 5McGowan
- 3Sideserf
- 7Wilson
- 8Kidd
- 6McKernon
- 11Wilson
- 19Stevenson
- 10Aitken
Substitutes
- 9Doherty
- 12Fagan
- 14Dolan
- 15Moran
- 16Baker
- 17Henry
- 18Jamieson
- 20Leslie
- 21Ecrepont
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Alfie Robinson.
Goal!
Own Goal by Tom McHale, Elgin City. Elgin City 1, Albion Rovers 2.
Ryan Stevenson (Albion Rovers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Mark Sideserf.
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 1, Albion Rovers 1. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Euan Spark.
Aidan Sopel (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Kidd (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Aron Lynas.
Josh Peters (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfie Robinson (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Aidan Sopel (Elgin City) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Albion Rovers 1. Matthew Aitken (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Alfie Robinson.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Harry Stone.
Attempt saved. Josh Peters (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Aron Lynas.