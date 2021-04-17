Annan Athletic v Brechin City

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Tyler Fulton replaces Ryan Sinnamon because of an injury.
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Mitchell
- 2SinnamonSubstituted forFultonat 33'minutes
- 5Douglas
- 6Love
- 3Lowdon
- 8Moxon
- 4Hunter
- 10Fleming
- 11FlanaganBooked at 12mins
- 9Smith
- 7Wallace
Substitutes
- 12Kinnear
- 14Docherty
- 15Swinglehurst
- 16Fulton
- 17Christie
- 18Anderson
- 19McCaw
- 20Watson
- 21Currie
Brechin
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hutton
- 2McIntosh
- 21O'Connor
- 14Hussain
- 24Devine
- 6Page
- 20PatonBooked at 29mins
- 11Osman
- 10Barr
- 23Slaven
- 18McKee
Substitutes
- 5Bollan
- 7Coupe
- 8Inglis
- 12Reekie
- 15Jordan
- 17Paton
- 19O'Neil
- 22McLevy
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Substitution
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.
Foul by Christopher McKee (Brechin City).
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Michael Paton (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Michael Paton (Brechin City).
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Christopher McKee (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Sean McIntosh (Brechin City).
Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by David Hutton.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Abdul Osman (Brechin City).
Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Adam Devine (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.