Scottish League Two
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic1BrechinBrechin City0

Annan Athletic v Brechin City

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2SinnamonSubstituted forFultonat 33'minutes
  • 5Douglas
  • 6Love
  • 3Lowdon
  • 8Moxon
  • 4Hunter
  • 10Fleming
  • 11FlanaganBooked at 12mins
  • 9Smith
  • 7Wallace

Substitutes

  • 12Kinnear
  • 14Docherty
  • 15Swinglehurst
  • 16Fulton
  • 17Christie
  • 18Anderson
  • 19McCaw
  • 20Watson
  • 21Currie

Brechin

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hutton
  • 2McIntosh
  • 21O'Connor
  • 14Hussain
  • 24Devine
  • 6Page
  • 20PatonBooked at 29mins
  • 11Osman
  • 10Barr
  • 23Slaven
  • 18McKee

Substitutes

  • 5Bollan
  • 7Coupe
  • 8Inglis
  • 12Reekie
  • 15Jordan
  • 17Paton
  • 19O'Neil
  • 22McLevy
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Tyler Fulton replaces Ryan Sinnamon because of an injury.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Christopher McKee (Brechin City).

  4. Post update

    Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Booking

    Michael Paton (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Michael Paton (Brechin City).

  7. Post update

    Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Christopher McKee (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sean McIntosh (Brechin City).

  12. Post update

    Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by David Hutton.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Abdul Osman (Brechin City).

  18. Post update

    Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Devine (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories