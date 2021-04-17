Cowdenbeath v Stirling Albion

Attempt missed. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Hogarth
- 2Mullen
- 5Barr
- 4Todd
- 3Finnie
- 6Miller
- 7Buchanan
- 8Hutton
- 10Morrison
- 11Swann
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 12Taylor
- 14Russell
- 15Miller
- 16Pyper
- 17Whyte
- 18Herd
- 19Pollock
- 20Hamilton
- 21Sandison
Stirling
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Binnie
- 5Hamilton
- 4Banner
- 3Eadie
- 2McGeachie
- 6Allan
- 8Docherty
- 10Leitch
- 11Moore
- 29Mackin
- 7Ryan
Substitutes
- 9Heaver
- 12Thomson
- 14Kirkpatrick
- 15Byrne
- 16Wilson
- 17Currie
- 18Roberts
- 19Nguene Bikey
- Referee:
- Calum Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Nicky Hogarth.
Attempt saved. Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Gavin Morrison (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Foul by Chris Hamilton (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Stirling Albion 2. Andrew Ryan (Stirling Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Stirling Albion. Andrew Ryan draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Stirling Albion 1. Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fraser Mullen following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Gavin Morrison (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Attempt missed. Andrew Ryan (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.