Scottish League Two
CowdenbeathCowdenbeath1StirlingStirling Albion2

Cowdenbeath v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Hogarth
  • 2Mullen
  • 5Barr
  • 4Todd
  • 3Finnie
  • 6Miller
  • 7Buchanan
  • 8Hutton
  • 10Morrison
  • 11Swann
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Taylor
  • 14Russell
  • 15Miller
  • 16Pyper
  • 17Whyte
  • 18Herd
  • 19Pollock
  • 20Hamilton
  • 21Sandison

Stirling

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Binnie
  • 5Hamilton
  • 4Banner
  • 3Eadie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 6Allan
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Leitch
  • 11Moore
  • 29Mackin
  • 7Ryan

Substitutes

  • 9Heaver
  • 12Thomson
  • 14Kirkpatrick
  • 15Byrne
  • 16Wilson
  • 17Currie
  • 18Roberts
  • 19Nguene Bikey
Referee:
Calum Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Craig Barr.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Nicky Hogarth.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).

  9. Post update

    Gavin Morrison (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Chris Hamilton (Stirling Albion).

  12. Post update

    Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Stirling Albion 2. Andrew Ryan (Stirling Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Penalty Stirling Albion. Andrew Ryan draws a foul in the penalty area.

  15. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) after a foul in the penalty area.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Stirling Albion 1. Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fraser Mullen following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion).

  18. Post update

    Gavin Morrison (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Craig Barr.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrew Ryan (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

