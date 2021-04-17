Scottish League One
Cove RangersCove Rangers1FalkirkFalkirk0

Cove Rangers v Falkirk

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5Ross
  • 6Strachan
  • 20Graham
  • 26Ngwenya
  • 8Yule
  • 24Fyvie
  • 4Scully
  • 22Smith
  • 9MegginsonBooked at 4mins
  • 13McAllister

Substitutes

  • 7Watson
  • 11McIntosh
  • 12Higgins
  • 14Livingstone
  • 16Ross
  • 21Demus
  • 25Logan
  • 27Hanratty

Falkirk

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Mutch
  • 15Neilson
  • 5Durnan
  • 72McClelland
  • 6Miller
  • 38Morrison
  • 8Alston
  • 14Gomis
  • 24Fotheringham
  • 9Keena
  • 18Sammon

Substitutes

  • 2Mercer
  • 16Francis
  • 17Leitch
  • 19Deveney
  • 20Laverty
  • 25Cantley
  • 33Kelly
  • 99Miller
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross Graham (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Aidan Keena.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Mark Durnan.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle McClelland (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Kieran Ngwenya.

  7. Post update

    Connor Smith (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kai Fotheringham (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Connor Smith (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Callumn Morrison (Falkirk).

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Falkirk 0. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Strachan following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Mark Durnan.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aidan Keena (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  16. Post update

    Connor Smith (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kai Fotheringham (Falkirk).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ross Graham (Cove Rangers).

  19. Post update

    Mark Durnan (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Aidan Keena.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk1794426131331
2Cove Rangers1794421111031
3Partick Thistle1786328131530
4Airdrieonians178272722526
5Montrose176652626024
6East Fife177372123-224
7Peterhead177281419-523
8Dumbarton17548916-719
9Clyde1752101931-1217
10Forfar1725101128-1711
