Cove Rangers v Falkirk

Attempt blocked. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McKenzie
- 5Ross
- 6Strachan
- 20Graham
- 26Ngwenya
- 8Yule
- 24Fyvie
- 4Scully
- 22Smith
- 9MegginsonBooked at 4mins
- 13McAllister
Substitutes
- 7Watson
- 11McIntosh
- 12Higgins
- 14Livingstone
- 16Ross
- 21Demus
- 25Logan
- 27Hanratty
Falkirk
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Mutch
- 15Neilson
- 5Durnan
- 72McClelland
- 6Miller
- 38Morrison
- 8Alston
- 14Gomis
- 24Fotheringham
- 9Keena
- 18Sammon
Substitutes
- 2Mercer
- 16Francis
- 17Leitch
- 19Deveney
- 20Laverty
- 25Cantley
- 33Kelly
- 99Miller
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt saved. Ross Graham (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Aidan Keena.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Attempt saved. Kyle McClelland (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Kieran Ngwenya.
Connor Smith (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Kai Fotheringham (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Connor Smith (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callumn Morrison (Falkirk).
Goal!
Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Falkirk 0. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Strachan following a corner.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Attempt missed. Aidan Keena (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Connor Smith (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kai Fotheringham (Falkirk).
Foul by Ross Graham (Cove Rangers).
Mark Durnan (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Aidan Keena.