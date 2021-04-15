Clyde v Dumbarton

Attempt missed. Jack Thomson (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Line-ups
Clyde
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Wilson
- 22MunroSubstituted forJackat 83'minutes
- 15Lang
- 5Rumsby
- 11LoveSubstituted forButterworthat 83'minutes
- 10JamiesonSubstituted forLamontat 52'minutes
- 12Howie
- 19NicollSubstituted forThomsonat 71'minutes
- 6Cuddihy
- 23Otoo
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 2Bain
- 3Butterworth
- 4McNiff
- 7Ritchie-Hosler
- 8Lamont
- 16Robertson
- 18Thomson
- 20Jack
- 21Vajs
Dumbarton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ramsbottom
- 12Wardrop
- 2McGeever
- 5Neill
- 3QuitongoSubstituted forBrindleyat 57'minutes
- 18McAllister
- 16Wedderburn
- 8Forbes
- 24CrossanSubstituted forDuthieat 84'minutes
- 11FrizzellSubstituted forWilsonat 84'minutes
- 10JonesSubstituted forWallaceat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Omar
- 9Wallace
- 14Wilson
- 15Duthie
- 17Brindley
- 21Barclay
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt saved. James Wallace (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).
Post update
Nat Wedderburn (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. James Wallace replaces Rob Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Conner Duthie replaces PJ Crossan.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Jamie Wilson replaces Adam Frizzell.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Zac Butterworth replaces Ally Love.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Joshua Jack replaces Marky Munro.
Post update
Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton).
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Sam Wardrop.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rob Jones (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Post update
Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Marky Munro.