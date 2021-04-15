Scottish League One
ClydeClyde0DumbartonDumbarton1

Clyde v Dumbarton

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Clyde

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Wilson
  • 22MunroSubstituted forJackat 83'minutes
  • 15Lang
  • 5Rumsby
  • 11LoveSubstituted forButterworthat 83'minutes
  • 10JamiesonSubstituted forLamontat 52'minutes
  • 12Howie
  • 19NicollSubstituted forThomsonat 71'minutes
  • 6Cuddihy
  • 23Otoo
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 2Bain
  • 3Butterworth
  • 4McNiff
  • 7Ritchie-Hosler
  • 8Lamont
  • 16Robertson
  • 18Thomson
  • 20Jack
  • 21Vajs

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 12Wardrop
  • 2McGeever
  • 5Neill
  • 3QuitongoSubstituted forBrindleyat 57'minutes
  • 18McAllister
  • 16Wedderburn
  • 8Forbes
  • 24CrossanSubstituted forDuthieat 84'minutes
  • 11FrizzellSubstituted forWilsonat 84'minutes
  • 10JonesSubstituted forWallaceat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Omar
  • 9Wallace
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Duthie
  • 17Brindley
  • 21Barclay
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Thomson (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Wallace (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).

  4. Post update

    Nat Wedderburn (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. James Wallace replaces Rob Jones.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Conner Duthie replaces PJ Crossan.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Jamie Wilson replaces Adam Frizzell.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Zac Butterworth replaces Ally Love.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Joshua Jack replaces Marky Munro.

  11. Post update

    Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Sam Wardrop.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rob Jones (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  15. Post update

    Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

  16. Post update

    Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Marky Munro.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk1694326121431
2Partick Thistle1786328131530
3Cove Rangers168442011928
4Airdrieonians178272722526
5Montrose176652626024
6East Fife167362122-124
7Peterhead166281319-620
8Dumbarton17548916-719
9Clyde1752101931-1217
10Forfar1725101128-1711
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories