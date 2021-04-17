East Fife v Peterhead

Ryan Wallace (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Line-ups
East Fife
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Long
- 4Murdoch
- 5Dunlop
- 6WatsonBooked at 20mins
- 3Higgins
- 7Denholm
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 12Swanson
- 9WallaceBooked at 32mins
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 2Dunsmore
- 8Slattery
- 14Watt
- 15Brown
- 17Spence
- 18Newton
- 19Fenton
- 20McKinnon
- 21Hart
Peterhead
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rae
- 19Strachan
- 5Brown
- 4McDonald
- 2Freeman
- 7Ritchie
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 12McCarthy
- 99Lyle
- 10Boyd
Substitutes
- 14Payne
- 15Armour
- 16Kesson
- 18Brown
- 20McGrath
- 27Wilson
- 32Bailey
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).
Post update
Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).
Post update
Danny Strachan (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jason Brown.
Post update
Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Dangerous play by Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead).
Post update
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
Post update
Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Peterhead 1. Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Craig Watson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).
Post update
Derek Lyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).
Post update
Andrew McDonald (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.