Scottish League One
East FifeEast Fife0PeterheadPeterhead1

East Fife v Peterhead

Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Long
  • 4Murdoch
  • 5Dunlop
  • 6WatsonBooked at 20mins
  • 3Higgins
  • 7Denholm
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 12Swanson
  • 9WallaceBooked at 32mins
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 2Dunsmore
  • 8Slattery
  • 14Watt
  • 15Brown
  • 17Spence
  • 18Newton
  • 19Fenton
  • 20McKinnon
  • 21Hart

Peterhead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rae
  • 19Strachan
  • 5Brown
  • 4McDonald
  • 2Freeman
  • 7Ritchie
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 12McCarthy
  • 99Lyle
  • 10Boyd

Substitutes

  • 14Payne
  • 15Armour
  • 16Kesson
  • 18Brown
  • 20McGrath
  • 27Wilson
  • 32Bailey
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Ryan Wallace (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).

  4. Post update

    Danny Strachan (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jason Brown.

  7. Post update

    Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Dangerous play by Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).

  13. Post update

    Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! East Fife 0, Peterhead 1. Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Booking

    Craig Watson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).

  18. Post update

    Derek Lyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).

  20. Post update

    Andrew McDonald (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk1794426131331
2Cove Rangers1794421111031
3Partick Thistle1786328131530
4Airdrieonians178272722526
5Montrose176652626024
6East Fife177372123-224
7Peterhead177281419-523
8Dumbarton17548916-719
9Clyde1752101931-1217
10Forfar1725101128-1711
View full Scottish League One table

