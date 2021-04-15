Scottish League One
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle5MontroseMontrose0

Partick Thistle v Montrose

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sneddon
  • 2Williamson
  • 5BrownlieBooked at 26mins
  • 4Bell
  • 3Foster
  • 7GordonSubstituted forLyonsat 81'minutes
  • 6DochertySubstituted forGegganat 79'minutes
  • 8Bannigan
  • 11TiffoneySubstituted forCardleat 65'minutes
  • 9GrahamSubstituted forMacIverat 65'minutes
  • 10RuddenSubstituted forMurrayat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Cardle
  • 13McCready
  • 14MacIver
  • 15Lyons
  • 16McKenna
  • 17Murray
  • 18Reilly
  • 19Niang
  • 20Geggan

Montrose

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 14DillonSubstituted forWatsonat 72'minutes
  • 17QuinnBooked at 18mins
  • 3SteevesBooked at 59mins
  • 6MassonSubstituted forCallaghanat 61'minutes
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 11MilneSubstituted forJohnstonat 45'minutes
  • 7WebsterSubstituted forMcGaleat 61'minutes
  • 10McLeanSubstituted forCampbellat 71'minutes
  • 12Antoniazzi

Substitutes

  • 5Waddell
  • 8Watson
  • 9Hawke
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Mochrie
  • 21Lennox
  • 24McGale
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Connor Murray (Partick Thistle).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ross Campbell (Montrose).

  4. Post update

    Richard Foster (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  6. Post update

    Aidan Quinn (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ross MacIver (Partick Thistle).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose).

  9. Post update

    Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Blair Lyons replaces Shea Gordon.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Connor Murray replaces Zak Rudden.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Andrew Geggan replaces Ross Docherty.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 5, Montrose 0. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross MacIver.

  14. Post update

    Christian Antoniazzi (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ross Docherty.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Paul Watson replaces Sean Dillon.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Ross Campbell replaces Russell McLean.

  20. Post update

    Christian Antoniazzi (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk1694326121431
2Partick Thistle1786328131530
3Cove Rangers168442011928
4Airdrieonians178272722526
5Montrose176652626024
6East Fife167362122-124
7Peterhead166281319-620
8Dumbarton17548916-719
9Clyde1752101931-1217
10Forfar1725101128-1711
View full Scottish League One table

