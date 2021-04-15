Partick Thistle v Montrose

Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sneddon
- 2Williamson
- 5BrownlieBooked at 26mins
- 4Bell
- 3Foster
- 7GordonSubstituted forLyonsat 81'minutes
- 6DochertySubstituted forGegganat 79'minutes
- 8Bannigan
- 11TiffoneySubstituted forCardleat 65'minutes
- 9GrahamSubstituted forMacIverat 65'minutes
- 10RuddenSubstituted forMurrayat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Cardle
- 13McCready
- 14MacIver
- 15Lyons
- 16McKenna
- 17Murray
- 18Reilly
- 19Niang
- 20Geggan
Montrose
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 14DillonSubstituted forWatsonat 72'minutes
- 17QuinnBooked at 18mins
- 3SteevesBooked at 59mins
- 6MassonSubstituted forCallaghanat 61'minutes
- 22Ballantyne
- 11MilneSubstituted forJohnstonat 45'minutes
- 7WebsterSubstituted forMcGaleat 61'minutes
- 10McLeanSubstituted forCampbellat 71'minutes
- 12Antoniazzi
Substitutes
- 5Waddell
- 8Watson
- 9Hawke
- 15Campbell
- 16Johnston
- 19Callaghan
- 20Mochrie
- 21Lennox
- 24McGale
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by Connor Murray (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Ross Campbell (Montrose).
Richard Foster (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Aidan Quinn (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross MacIver (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose).
Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Blair Lyons replaces Shea Gordon.
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Connor Murray replaces Zak Rudden.
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Andrew Geggan replaces Ross Docherty.
Goal! Partick Thistle 5, Montrose 0. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross MacIver.
Christian Antoniazzi (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ross Docherty.
Substitution, Montrose. Paul Watson replaces Sean Dillon.
Substitution, Montrose. Ross Campbell replaces Russell McLean.
Christian Antoniazzi (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.