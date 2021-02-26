- Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance: Can contestants beat the balance board and walk away with £100,000?
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|18
|12
|3
|3
|44
|20
|24
|39
|2
|Dunfermline
|16
|7
|6
|3
|26
|18
|8
|27
|3
|Raith Rovers
|15
|7
|3
|5
|29
|23
|6
|24
|4
|Queen of Sth
|17
|6
|3
|8
|25
|35
|-10
|21
|5
|Dundee
|14
|5
|5
|4
|26
|27
|-1
|20
|6
|Inverness CT
|15
|4
|7
|4
|23
|19
|4
|19
|7
|Arbroath
|17
|4
|6
|7
|14
|20
|-6
|18
|8
|Morton
|16
|4
|6
|6
|14
|20
|-6
|18
|9
|Ayr
|15
|4
|5
|6
|20
|20
|0
|17
|10
|Alloa
|17
|3
|4
|10
|19
|38
|-19
|13
Neil Lennon has gone from hero to zero in the eyes of Celtic fans. But his successes mean he will eventually be remembered as a club legend, writes Tom English.
From his appointment for the second time in February 2019, to his resignation on Wednesday, BBC Scotland looks back on how Neil Lennon's reign unfolded.
James McFadden, Steven Thompson and Pat Bonner discuss who might replace Neil Lennon as Celtic manager.
BBC Sport speaks to sisters Kathryn and Sarah Bryce about their journey to professional cricket, competing in The Hundred, and their dream of guiding Scotland to a World Cup.
Watch Neil Lennon's last post-match interview as Celtic manager as he rues a "hugely damaging" Scottish Premiership defeat by Ross County.
With just five points separating the bottom four in the Scottish Premiership, BBC Scotland examines the top flight's relegation battle.
Sportscene will show all of the day's Scottish Premiership goals every Saturday evening this season.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland