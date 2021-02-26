BromleyBromley15:00AltrinchamAltrincham
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|24
|14
|5
|5
|46
|24
|22
|47
|2
|Sutton United
|21
|13
|4
|4
|38
|19
|19
|43
|3
|Hartlepool
|23
|12
|4
|7
|32
|23
|9
|40
|4
|Eastleigh
|23
|10
|8
|5
|32
|23
|9
|38
|5
|Notts County
|21
|11
|4
|6
|26
|15
|11
|37
|6
|Stockport
|23
|10
|7
|6
|30
|21
|9
|37
|7
|Wrexham
|24
|10
|6
|8
|30
|26
|4
|36
|8
|Boreham Wood
|23
|9
|7
|7
|27
|22
|5
|34
|9
|Aldershot
|24
|10
|4
|10
|36
|35
|1
|34
|10
|Altrincham
|25
|9
|6
|10
|29
|31
|-2
|33
|11
|Maidenhead United
|21
|9
|5
|7
|32
|32
|0
|32
|12
|Bromley
|22
|8
|7
|7
|34
|27
|7
|31
|13
|Chesterfield
|20
|9
|3
|8
|32
|23
|9
|30
|14
|Halifax
|22
|8
|6
|8
|36
|29
|7
|30
|15
|Solihull Moors
|20
|9
|3
|8
|25
|21
|4
|30
|16
|Yeovil
|23
|8
|5
|10
|34
|36
|-2
|29
|17
|Woking
|21
|7
|5
|9
|25
|26
|-1
|26
|18
|Dag & Red
|22
|7
|5
|10
|21
|30
|-9
|26
|19
|Wealdstone
|21
|6
|5
|10
|28
|44
|-16
|23
|20
|King's Lynn
|20
|6
|3
|11
|26
|40
|-14
|21
|21
|Weymouth
|23
|5
|4
|14
|23
|37
|-14
|19
|22
|Barnet
|21
|3
|3
|15
|17
|52
|-35
|12
|23
|Dover
|15
|3
|1
|11
|12
|35
|-23
|10
