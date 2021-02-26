National League
BromleyBromley15:00AltrinchamAltrincham
Venue: Hayes Lane

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay24145546242247
2Sutton United21134438191943
3Hartlepool2312473223940
4Eastleigh2310853223938
5Notts County21114626151137
6Stockport2310763021937
7Wrexham2410683026436
8Boreham Wood239772722534
9Aldershot24104103635134
10Altrincham2596102931-233
11Maidenhead United219573232032
12Bromley228773427731
13Chesterfield209383223930
14Halifax228683629730
15Solihull Moors209382521430
16Yeovil2385103436-229
17Woking217592526-126
18Dag & Red2275102130-926
19Wealdstone2165102844-1623
20King's Lynn2063112640-1421
21Weymouth2354142337-1419
22Barnet2133151752-3512
23Dover1531111235-2310
