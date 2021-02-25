Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Joelinton lasted just 55 minutes against Manchester United but is fit to face Wolves

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle forward Joelinton is available despite being forced off against Manchester United because of a minor injury.

This game is likely to come too soon for Federico Fernandez, while Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo remain sidelined.

Wolves may need to monitor defender Marcal, who was injured after coming on as a substitute against Leeds.

Daniel Podence, Willy Boly and Raul Jimenez are still unavailable.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle are sinking like a stone. They have the pallid look of relegation about them, and it's hard to know where their next win is coming from.

In contrast, Wolves are looking like the team they were last season, and have won their past two games. I think they will make it three in a row at St James' Park.

Prediction: 0-2

They have lost eight of 10 top-flight matches since the turn of the year

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are winless in their past four home league matches against Wolves (D2, L2), and have had a player sent off in each of the last three of those meetings.

The four most recent games between the sides have ended 1-1.

Eight of the 11 Premier League meetings have been drawn, equivalent to 73% - the highest percentage of any fixture played at least 10 times in the division.

Both teams have scored in all 11 of those encounters, making this the most played Premier League game in which neither side has kept a clean sheet.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are vying to win back-to-back Premier League home matches for the first time since December 2019.

The Magpies have conceded twice in each of their last four league games at St James' Park. They have not let in multiple goals in five consecutive top-flight home fixtures since 1977.

Each of Newcastle's last five league goals has been scored in the first half.

They have conceded 21 Premier League home goals this season, matching their final total in 2019-20.

Steve Bruce has won only one of his nine top-flight fixtures as a manager against Wolves, losing five.

Wolverhampton Wanderers