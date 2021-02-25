Manchester City v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sergio Aguero's most recent start for Manchester City came against West Ham four months ago

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero could make his first Premier League appearance since 3 January, and only his sixth all season.

Centre-back Nathan Ake, who has a muscular problem, is their only major absentee with the Dutchman

West Ham manager David Moyes will provide a fitness update on his squad during a press conference on Friday.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Angelo Ogbonna have been out with respective knee and ankle injuries in recent weeks.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham are flying along in fourth place and got a great win over Tottenham last weekend - they are doing so well anyway but to beat their rivals like that must have been pretty sweet.

I really like the way David Moyes has made them so solid at the back, with a well-drilled back four and Declan Rice sitting in front of them, but this is a big test for that defence - Manchester City are sweeping all before them and on a run of 19 straight wins.

The Hammers took a point from them at London Stadium back in October but City look a completely different beast now.

Prediction: 2-0

City have 33 points and West Ham 22 from two fewer league games this calendar year.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are winless in 11 games against Manchester City in all competitions since a 2-1 league victory at Etihad Stadium in September 2015 (D2, L9).

The 1-1 draw in this season's reverse fixture in October ended City's nine-match winning run against the Hammers.

Manchester City have scored in 19 successive league and cup games against West Ham.

Manchester City

City are enjoying the longest competitive winning streak in history by an English top-flight team. Thirteen of their 19 successive victories have come in the league.

They are unbeaten in 26 games across all competitions (W23, D3) - two matches shy of their longest run without defeat under Pep Guardiola, set in 2017.

Manchester City have not trailed at any point in their past 17 league fixtures, conceding just four goals.

Their tally of 15 clean sheets is the most by any team after 25 top-flight games since 2008-09.

The only goal conceded by City in their past 11 competitive home fixtures was a Ruben Dias own goal in a 1-1 draw against West Brom on 15 December.

Ilkay Gündogan has scored nine Premier League goals in 2021, four more than any other player.

Raheem Sterling has been involved in 14 goals in 15 Premier League appearances against West Ham, scoring eight and setting up six.

West Ham United