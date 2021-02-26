Leeds United v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mateusz Klich has played in all 25 of Leeds' league matches this season but could miss out on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich is a fitness doubt after appearing to hurt his back during the midweek win over Southampton.

Injured trio Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo and Robin Koch will again miss out on Saturday.

Jack Grealish remains unavailable for Aston Villa, with no time frame put on his return from a shin injury.

Defender Bjorn Engels has recovered from a back spasm and could be among the substitutes.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds were really strong against Southampton in midweek and won without Kalvin Phillips in their team.

The only other time that has happened this season came when they beat Aston Villa in the reverse of this fixture in October. Phillips is still injured and I am going for the same outcome again this time.

I've talked before about how Phillips knits Leeds together and they are not the same without him - well, we found out what Villa are like without Jack Grealish when they lost to Leicester at the weekend. They looked ordinary against the Foxes.

Prediction: 2-0

It's the highest ever recorded in a Premier League campaign by a Villa goalkeeper

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds won the reverse fixture 3-0 and can do the league double over Aston Villa for the first time since 1975-76.

Villa have only won two of their past 17 away league games against Leeds, with those victories coming in January and December 2000.

Leeds United

Leeds can win three Premier League home games in a row for the first time since a run of five from April to August 2001. They have kept successive clean sheets at Elland Road.

The Whites are winless in all four home league matches this season against teams currently in the top half of the table (D1, L3). Villa are eighth.

There has not been a draw in any of their past 16 league fixtures: Leeds have won eight and lost eight.

Leeds have scored 43 league goals, their highest tally after 25 matches of a top-flight season since they won the title in 1991-92.

Illan Meslier can set an outright Premier League record of nine clean sheets by a goalkeeper before their 21st birthday; his is on 2 March.

Patrick Bamford has scored 13 Premier League goals this season, the joint-most by an English player alongside Harry Kane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Bamford has scored in all five of Leeds' home league wins this season. They have only taken two points from the seven games at Elland Road in which he hasn't scored.

Aston Villa