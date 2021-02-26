West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League
Brighton's Tariq Lamptey is treated after hurting his thigh against Fulham in December 2020
Brighton's Tariq Lamptey has not played since injuring his hamstring in mid-December

TEAM NEWS

West Brom will be without suspended centre-back Semi Ajayi, with Dara O'Shea likely to replace him.

Winger Robert Snodgrass will not be risked after complications from a knee problem but he should be fit for next Thursday's game with Everton.

Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey has been training all week and could feature, although he will not start.

Central defender Adam Webster hasn't yet overcome the ankle injury he picked up at Burnley earlier this month.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

You could argue that last week's results were a travesty for both of these teams.

West Brom's 10 men could easily have won by two or three goals at Burnley but drew 0-0. Brighton deserved a victory by a similar margin against Crystal Palace but lost in stoppage time.

West Brom obviously need the points the most. They have improved, but it is an awfully long time since they won at home - 28 November against Sheffield United.

I am going for a draw here. That would be a better result for Brighton than the Baggies, but they are not out of the woods yet because they have not picked up as many points as they have deserved in recent weeks.

Prediction: 1-1

West Brom have the worst home form in the Premier League, earning just seven points and conceding 32 goals

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brighton's solitary victory in 11 top-flight meetings came at home in September 2017 (D6, L4).
  • The Seagulls have never won a league match at The Hawthorns (D4, L6).
  • However, they did beat West Brom 3-1 on their most recent visit, which was an FA Cup fourth-round replay in February 2019.

West Bromwich Albion

  • West Brom have won just one of their past 15 league matches (D5, L9).
  • Nonetheless, they could remain unbeaten in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time this season.
  • The Baggies have 14 points after 25 matches. No team has had fewer than 17 points at this stage of a Premier League season and gone on to avoid relegation.
  • Sam Allardyce's side are averaging just 7.8 shots per game in the Premier League this season, the lowest rate recorded in a single campaign in the division (since 1997-98).
  • Allardyce has never lost a league fixture against Brighton as a manager in nine attempts (W6, D3). He has beaten them in each of the top four English divisions.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton have lost just once in their past six away matches in the Premier League (W2, D3).
  • Four of their five Premier League wins this season have come away.
  • All four of their games against teams starting the day in the relegation zone this season have ended in a draw, with three of those finishing goalless.
  • The Seagulls have conceded seven penalties in this season's Premier League - only Liverpool had conceded more going into this weekend.
  • Five of Neal Maupay's seven league goals this season have come away from home. He has scored just three times in his most recent 19 appearances.
  • Brighton have had 12 different Premier League goalscorers (excluding own goals) this season, but only Maupay and Lewis Dunk have scored more than twice.

