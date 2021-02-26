League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: Breyer Group Stadium

Leyton Orient v Tranmere Rovers

Last updated on .

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge31157947291852
2Forest Green29149640291151
3Cheltenham29148738261250
4Morecambe3014794141049
5Tranmere2914694036448
6Newport2913883831747
7Exeter281210651351646
8Salford29129839251445
9Bolton30128103840-244
10Carlisle26134937271043
11Bradford28117103231140
12Leyton Orient29116123531439
13Harrogate30116133437-339
14Crawley28108103837138
15Walsall2981383538-337
16Scunthorpe28112153137-635
17Oldham29105144653-735
18Port Vale3097144144-334
19Mansfield2971393740-334
20Stevenage31713112431-734
21Colchester29712103139-833
22Southend3076172146-2527
23Barrow2868143339-626
24Grimsby2866162247-2524
View full League Two table

