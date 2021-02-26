League One
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00HullHull City
Venue: Plough Lane

AFC Wimbledon v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough29184749252458
2Lincoln City29176644251957
3Hull311651049282153
4Portsmouth29156846271951
5Sunderland291311544242050
6Doncaster27154846341249
7Accrington2813783930946
8Oxford Utd28135104335844
9Charlton30128104541444
10Ipswich28135103127444
11Crewe30127113937243
12Plymouth30119103946-742
13MK Dons30118114440441
14Blackpool26124103026440
15Gillingham30124143841-340
16Shrewsbury2791083131037
17Fleetwood3099123328536
18Rochdale30610144155-1428
19Swindon3084183656-2028
20Wimbledon2877143050-2028
21Bristol Rovers2976162848-2027
22Wigan3076173157-2627
23Northampton3068162347-2426
24Burton2867153455-2125
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC