BournemouthAFC Bournemouth12:30WatfordWatford
Venue: Vitality Stadium, England

Bournemouth v Watford

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Begovic
  • 15A Smith
  • 18Carter-Vickers
  • 3S Cook
  • 5Kelly
  • 8Lerma
  • 16L Cook
  • 22Pearson
  • 19Stanislas
  • 9Solanke
  • 10Danjuma Groeneveld

Substitutes

  • 6Mepham
  • 11Wilshere
  • 12Long
  • 20Riquelme
  • 21Rico
  • 23Travers
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 29Billing
  • 32Anthony

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Bachmann
  • 21Femenía
  • 15Cathcart
  • 31Sierralta
  • 11Masina
  • 8Cleverley
  • 19Hughes
  • 14Chalobah
  • 23Sarr
  • 10João Pedro
  • 12Sema

Substitutes

  • 3Ngakia
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 6Wilmot
  • 7Zinckernagel
  • 16Gosling
  • 17Lazaar
  • 18Gray
  • 25Perica
  • 33Elliot
Referee:
Tony Harrington

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich32207545252067
2Brentford32179659342560
3Watford32179643232060
4Swansea30178538191959
5Reading32156114437751
6Cardiff321471148341449
7Bournemouth321310946321449
8Barnsley31146113635148
9Middlesbrough32137123734346
10Stoke32111293735245
11Millwall3291673128343
12Bristol City32133163243-1142
13QPR301010103034-440
14Nottm Forest331010132832-440
15Preston32124163442-840
16Blackburn31116144537839
17Derby32108142533-838
18Luton31108132435-1138
19Huddersfield32106163847-936
20Coventry32810142943-1434
21Birmingham32710152340-1731
22Rotherham3085173341-829
23Sheff Wed3197152135-1428
24Wycombe3158182351-2823
View full Championship table

