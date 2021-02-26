Bournemouth v Watford

BournemouthAFC Bournemouth12:30WatfordWatford
Line-ups
Bournemouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Begovic
- 15A Smith
- 18Carter-Vickers
- 3S Cook
- 5Kelly
- 8Lerma
- 16L Cook
- 22Pearson
- 19Stanislas
- 9Solanke
- 10Danjuma Groeneveld
Substitutes
- 6Mepham
- 11Wilshere
- 12Long
- 20Riquelme
- 21Rico
- 23Travers
- 26Kilkenny
- 29Billing
- 32Anthony
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Bachmann
- 21Femenía
- 15Cathcart
- 31Sierralta
- 11Masina
- 8Cleverley
- 19Hughes
- 14Chalobah
- 23Sarr
- 10João Pedro
- 12Sema
Substitutes
- 3Ngakia
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 6Wilmot
- 7Zinckernagel
- 16Gosling
- 17Lazaar
- 18Gray
- 25Perica
- 33Elliot
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Match report to follow.
