Match ends, Brest 2, Lyon 3.
Memphis Depay scored the decisive goal as Lyon survived a fightback at Brest to go top of Ligue 1.
The visitors led 3-0 at the break through Lucas Paqueta, Houssem Aouar and Depay's penalty.
But mid-table Brest battled back and goals from Brendan Chardonnet and Irvin Cardona led to a nervy final 16 minutes for the visitors.
But Lyon held on to move above Lille on goal difference and go one point clear of Paris St-Germain.
Those two sides are in action on Sunday following midweek European matches.
PSG, who were in scintillating form in the Champions League as they won 4-1 at Barcelona on Tuesday, host fourth-placed Monaco.
Lille travel to fourth-bottom Lorient.
Line-ups
Brest
Formation 4-4-2
- 16Cibois
- 20Pierre-GabrielSubstituted forFaussurierat 67'minutes
- 5Chardonnet
- 23HerelleBooked at 90mins
- 18Perraud
- 21FaivreSubstituted forCharbonnierat 67'minutes
- 7BelkeblaBooked at 40mins
- 8LasneSubstituted forFadigaat 87'minutes
- 9HonoratSubstituted forLe Douaronat 88'minutes
- 14Cardona
- 15Mounie
Substitutes
- 1Larsonneur
- 2Duverne
- 3Brassier
- 10Charbonnier
- 12Philippoteaux
- 22Faussurier
- 24Baal
- 26Le Douaron
- 29Fadiga
Lyon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lopes
- 14Dubois
- 2Diomande
- 5Denayer
- 22De SciglioBooked at 56mins
- 23Mendes Ribeiro
- 39Guimarães Rodriguez MouraSubstituted forCaqueretat 71'minutes
- 7Toko EkambiSubstituted forCornetat 78'minutes
- 12Tolentino Coelho de LimaBooked at 90mins
- 8AouarSubstituted forKadewereat 71'minutes
- 10DepaySubstituted forSlimaniat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Benlamri
- 11Kadewere
- 17Gusto
- 18Cherki
- 20Slimani
- 25Caqueret
- 26Bard
- 27Cornet
- 30Pollersbeck
- Referee:
- Frank Schneider
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home11
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brest 2, Lyon 3.
Booking
Lucas Paquetá (Lyon) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Christophe Herelle (Brest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Sebastien Cibois.
Attempt saved. Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Paquetá.
Corner, Brest. Conceded by Léo Dubois.
Sinaly Diomande (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Steve Mounie (Brest).
Foul by Lucas Paquetá (Lyon).
Post update
Romain Perraud (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Islam Slimani replaces Memphis Depay.
Substitution
Substitution, Brest. Jeremy Le Douaron replaces Franck Honorat.
Substitution
Substitution, Brest. Bandiougou Fadiga replaces Paul Lasne.
Corner, Brest. Conceded by Léo Dubois.
Post update
Attempt missed. Romain Perraud (Brest) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gaëtan Charbonnier following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Christophe Herelle (Brest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Brest. Conceded by Sinaly Diomande.
Foul by Léo Dubois (Lyon).
Post update
Irvin Cardona (Brest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.