French Ligue 1
BrestBrest2LyonLyon3

Brest 2-3 Lyon: Memphis Depay penalty helps send title hopefuls top

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Memphis Depay celebrates
Memphis Depay took his tally to 14 goals for Lyon this season

Memphis Depay scored the decisive goal as Lyon survived a fightback at Brest to go top of Ligue 1.

The visitors led 3-0 at the break through Lucas Paqueta, Houssem Aouar and Depay's penalty.

But mid-table Brest battled back and goals from Brendan Chardonnet and Irvin Cardona led to a nervy final 16 minutes for the visitors.

But Lyon held on to move above Lille on goal difference and go one point clear of Paris St-Germain.

Those two sides are in action on Sunday following midweek European matches.

PSG, who were in scintillating form in the Champions League as they won 4-1 at Barcelona on Tuesday, host fourth-placed Monaco.

Lille travel to fourth-bottom Lorient.

Line-ups

Brest

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Cibois
  • 20Pierre-GabrielSubstituted forFaussurierat 67'minutes
  • 5Chardonnet
  • 23HerelleBooked at 90mins
  • 18Perraud
  • 21FaivreSubstituted forCharbonnierat 67'minutes
  • 7BelkeblaBooked at 40mins
  • 8LasneSubstituted forFadigaat 87'minutes
  • 9HonoratSubstituted forLe Douaronat 88'minutes
  • 14Cardona
  • 15Mounie

Substitutes

  • 1Larsonneur
  • 2Duverne
  • 3Brassier
  • 10Charbonnier
  • 12Philippoteaux
  • 22Faussurier
  • 24Baal
  • 26Le Douaron
  • 29Fadiga

Lyon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lopes
  • 14Dubois
  • 2Diomande
  • 5Denayer
  • 22De SciglioBooked at 56mins
  • 23Mendes Ribeiro
  • 39Guimarães Rodriguez MouraSubstituted forCaqueretat 71'minutes
  • 7Toko EkambiSubstituted forCornetat 78'minutes
  • 12Tolentino Coelho de LimaBooked at 90mins
  • 8AouarSubstituted forKadewereat 71'minutes
  • 10DepaySubstituted forSlimaniat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Benlamri
  • 11Kadewere
  • 17Gusto
  • 18Cherki
  • 20Slimani
  • 25Caqueret
  • 26Bard
  • 27Cornet
  • 30Pollersbeck
Referee:
Frank Schneider

Match Stats

Home TeamBrestAway TeamLyon
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home19
Away17
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home11
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brest 2, Lyon 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brest 2, Lyon 3.

  3. Booking

    Lucas Paquetá (Lyon) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Christophe Herelle (Brest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Sebastien Cibois.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Paquetá.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Brest. Conceded by Léo Dubois.

  8. Post update

    Sinaly Diomande (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Steve Mounie (Brest).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Paquetá (Lyon).

  11. Post update

    Romain Perraud (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon. Islam Slimani replaces Memphis Depay.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Brest. Jeremy Le Douaron replaces Franck Honorat.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Brest. Bandiougou Fadiga replaces Paul Lasne.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Brest. Conceded by Léo Dubois.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romain Perraud (Brest) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gaëtan Charbonnier following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christophe Herelle (Brest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Brest. Conceded by Sinaly Diomande.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Léo Dubois (Lyon).

  20. Post update

    Irvin Cardona (Brest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 19th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon26167354243055
2Lille25167242152755
3PSG25173557154254
4Monaco25154652371549
5Rennes2410863126538
6Marseille2410773228437
7Lens2510783534137
8Metz259882924535
9Montpellier25105104145-435
10Angers25104113040-1034
11Bordeaux2596102729-233
12Brest2694133947-831
13Reims2578103133-229
14Nice2585123036-629
15Saint-Étienne2578102536-1129
16Strasbourg2584133440-628
17Lorient2465133045-1523
18Nantes25410112540-1522
19Nîmes2453162251-2918
20Dijon2529141738-2115
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories