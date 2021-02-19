Last updated on .From the section European Football

Memphis Depay took his tally to 14 goals for Lyon this season

Memphis Depay scored the decisive goal as Lyon survived a fightback at Brest to go top of Ligue 1.

The visitors led 3-0 at the break through Lucas Paqueta, Houssem Aouar and Depay's penalty.

But mid-table Brest battled back and goals from Brendan Chardonnet and Irvin Cardona led to a nervy final 16 minutes for the visitors.

But Lyon held on to move above Lille on goal difference and go one point clear of Paris St-Germain.

Those two sides are in action on Sunday following midweek European matches.

PSG, who were in scintillating form in the Champions League as they won 4-1 at Barcelona on Tuesday, host fourth-placed Monaco.

Lille travel to fourth-bottom Lorient.